Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: QETC PRESENTS 'CABARET' - THE LEGENDARY MUSICAL BY KANDER AND EBB! at CC Amstel

The current London production, starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, won 7 Olivier awards!

Netherlands News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  

Feature: QETC PRESENTS 'CABARET' - THE LEGENDARY MUSICAL BY KANDER AND EBB! at CC Amstel

QETC presents 'Cabaret' - the legendary musical by Kander and Ebb! 'Cabaret' is the show that changed musical theatre forever!

Set in pre-World War II Berlin against the backdrop of the rise of fascism, it is an unforgettable tale of decadence, self-discovery and romance.

With songs like Wilkommen, Money, Tomorrow Belongs to Me and the eponymous Cabaret, QETC's witty production is packed with satirical lyrics and heart-stopping performances, and promises to be the highlight of QETC's 20th anniversary season!

Emcee: Jelle Haen

Feature: QETC PRESENTS 'CABARET' - THE LEGENDARY MUSICAL BY KANDER AND EBB! at CC Amstel

QETC's uniquely queer production takes inspiration from the original Berlin books by Christopher Isherwood. As a young gay writer he finally found the sexual liberation he was denied in Great Britain. His observations led to the creation of extraordinary characters such as Sally Bowles. From the poignant friendship of Sally and Cliff, to the racy interactions with the Emcee and the audience and the debauchery of the famous Kit Kat Club, 'Cabaret' evokes the spirit of the age, and promises to entertain and shock audiences in equal measure.

Sally Bowles: Emilia Moscovich

Feature: QETC PRESENTS 'CABARET' - THE LEGENDARY MUSICAL BY KANDER AND EBB! at CC Amstel

The current London production, starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, won 7 Olivier awards! The 1972 film won 8 Oscars. Previous QETC productions include The 39 Steps, Talking Heads, The Importance of Being Earnest, Scary Bikers, One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys (Netherlands' premiere), Bedroom Farce (produced by Xaviera Hollander) and Little Shop of Horrors (directed by Barrie Stevens).

For info and to book tickets, visit https://www.Qetc.nl



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Netherlands Stories

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Hi! I'm Chantal. I'm blessed to be living and working in Amsterdam. From the moment I saw my very first musical theatre production as a kid, I fell in love and have been ever since. "Music, art,... (read more about this author)

Feature: Remko Vrijdag Speelt Willy Wonka In Musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!
July 7, 2022

Acteur Remko Vrijdag zal de hoofdrol van Willy Wonka gaan vertolken in de musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, een spectaculaire musical vol prachtige nummers, een oogstrelend decor en geestig herkenbare personages. In het wereldberoemde verhaal van Roald Dahl is een grote rol weggelegd voor het mysterie rondom het personage Willy Wonka en zijn chocoladefabriek. Na West End & Broadway presenteert Stichting Theateralliantie deze meeslepende musical nu voor het eerst in Nederland, in de regie van Jasper Verheugd. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory gaat op zondagmiddag 11 september 2022 in première in DeLaMar en zal van eind augustus 2022 tot en met begin maart 2023 te zien zijn in de grote Nederlandse theaters.
Feature: JEANNINE LA ROSE SPEELT HOOFDROL IN AMSTERDAMSE WALKING MOVIE!
July 5, 2022

Over Jeannine La Rose Jeannine La Rose is zangeres en actrice en werd bekend van grote musicals, zoals Hair, The soul of Motown 2, Mary Poppins, Daddy Cool en Jesus Christ Superstar, waar ze de eerste vrouwelijke Herodus vertolkte. In januari 2019 won ze een musical award voor de rol van Sofia in The Color Purple, in de gelijknamige film gespeeld door Oprah Winfrey. Momenteel speelt Jeanine de oma van Tina Turner in Tina: de Tina Turner Musical.  
Review: AVENUE Q BY HAPPILY EVER AFTER PRODUCTIONS at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis!
June 25, 2022

What did our critic think of AVENUE Q BY HAPPILY EVER AFTER PRODUCTIONS at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis?
Feature: TIENDE FAMILIEVOORSTELLING PIETER KRAMER GAAT OVER MOZART!
June 23, 2022

Op zondagmiddag 18 december 2022 zal voor de tiende keer een familievoorstelling van regisseur Pieter Kramer en zijn vaste scriptschrijver Don Duyns in première gaan, ditmaal in Stadsschouwburg Nijmegen. Wolfgang, het wonderjong is een sprankelende en muzikale familievoorstelling over Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart en zijn leven als kindster én recalcitrante puber, met originele liedjes van Theo Nijland, gebaseerd op Mozarts muziek. Vanaf dit jaar maakt Kramer zijn familievoorstellingen onder de vleugels van Stichting Theateralliantie en Toneelgroep Oostpool. De voorstelling zal van december 2022 tot en met half maart 2023 te zien zijn in 21 grote theaters door het hele land. De kaartverkoop is nu gestart.
Feature: HUISVROUWEN BESTAAN NIET KOMEND THEATERSEIZOEN TOCH NOG TE ZIEN!
June 20, 2022

REP Entertainment maakt vandaag bekend dat het succesvolle Huisvrouwen Bestaan Niet komend seizoen gelukkig alsnog te zien is in het theater. Nadat de première en de tournee door Corona afgelopen theaterseizoen niet door konden gaan zijn Anouk Maas (Evita, The Sound of Music, Flashdance, GTST), Rian Gerritsen (De Luizenmoeder, Opvliegers) en Lieneke Le Roux (Broos, Ik Ook Van Jou) dit seizoen dan toch te zien op de bühne. Huisvrouwen Bestaan Niet, geïnspireerd door de columns van Sylvia Witteman, is van 20 januari t/m 13 mei te zien door het hele land en gaat op 28 januari in première in Schouwburg Het Park in Hoorn.