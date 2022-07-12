Feature: QETC PRESENTS 'CABARET' - THE LEGENDARY MUSICAL BY KANDER AND EBB! at CC Amstel

QETC presents 'Cabaret' - the legendary musical by Kander and Ebb! 'Cabaret' is the show that changed musical theatre forever!

Set in pre-World War II Berlin against the backdrop of the rise of fascism, it is an unforgettable tale of decadence, self-discovery and romance.

With songs like Wilkommen, Money, Tomorrow Belongs to Me and the eponymous Cabaret, QETC's witty production is packed with satirical lyrics and heart-stopping performances, and promises to be the highlight of QETC's 20th anniversary season!

Emcee: Jelle Haen

QETC's uniquely queer production takes inspiration from the original Berlin books by Christopher Isherwood. As a young gay writer he finally found the sexual liberation he was denied in Great Britain. His observations led to the creation of extraordinary characters such as Sally Bowles. From the poignant friendship of Sally and Cliff, to the racy interactions with the Emcee and the audience and the debauchery of the famous Kit Kat Club, 'Cabaret' evokes the spirit of the age, and promises to entertain and shock audiences in equal measure.

Sally Bowles: Emilia Moscovich

The current London production, starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, won 7 Olivier awards! The 1972 film won 8 Oscars. Previous QETC productions include The 39 Steps, Talking Heads, The Importance of Being Earnest, Scary Bikers, One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys (Netherlands' premiere), Bedroom Farce (produced by Xaviera Hollander) and Little Shop of Horrors (directed by Barrie Stevens).

For info and to book tickets, visit https://www.Qetc.nl