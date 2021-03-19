Dutch National Ballet Presents Livestream Spring Special On Easter Monday

To celebrate spring, Dutch National Ballet presents the programme Spring Special on Easter Monday, 5 April 2021. An intimate and versatile duet programme featuring all of the company's principals and some soloists.

In collaboration with director Ted Brandsen, all principals have made a selection from the ballet repertoire for the Spring Special. The result is a variety of choreographies: from parts of famous nineteenth-century classics to a world premiere by the Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes.

Spring Special can be seen online via livestream on Monday 5 April 2021 at 15.00 hours CET. The programme will be recorded and repeated once on Thursday 10 April at 20:15 CET.

Tickets priced at € 12.50 are available from Wednesday 24 March at 12.00 CET via

The young Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes is creating a new ballet for Spring Special.

Nunes, who creates for Dutch National Ballet for the first time, worked on his new duet just before the outbreak of the covid pandemic with principal Anna Ol. He now completes the creation with her and principal James Stout via Zoom.

New to Dutch National Ballet's repertoire is the Talisman Pas de Deux, created in 1955 by the Russian Pyotr Gusev and freely inspired by Marius Petipa's 1889 full-length ballet Le Talisman.

From The Sleeping Beauty comes the wedding pas de deux of Princess Aurora and Prince Florimund from Act 3 to music by Tchaikovsky. This marks the role debut for principal Jessica Xuan. The pas de quatre from Act 1 and the pas de deux from Act 2 of the romantic nineteenth-century ballet Giselle are also included in this programme.

Furthermore in Spring Special, two choreographies by artistic director Ted Brandsen: Replay, created in 2014 for Igone de Jongh and Vito Mazzeo to music by Philip Glass , and the 'gavotte', a solo from his recent Classical Symphony. Another recent addition to the repertoire and included in this programme is Two and Only by the internationally successful Dutch choreographer and young creative associate of Dutch National Ballet, Wubkje Kuindersma. She created this ballet in 2017 for Marijn Rademaker and Timothy van Poucke on songs by Dutch singer/songwriter Michael Benjamin.

From former artistic director Wayne Eagling, the neo-classical Duet, on Isoldes Leibestod by Richard Wagner will be performed. The Delibes Suite by former 'étoile' of the Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris José Carlos Martínez is on the program. A performance which principal Anna Tsygankova's performance won her the Grand Prix of the Russian Dance Open Festival in 2014.