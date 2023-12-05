BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards December 5th Standings; ADDAMS FAMILY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Sanders - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 59%

Yaël Sarioa - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 35%

Annick Huizinga & Yael Sarioa - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lynn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 78%

Viivi Salokangas - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 22%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Madison Joliffe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 46%

Sara Watts - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 24%

George Hansel - SPELLING BEE - theater rijswijk 12%

Sara Watts - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 10%

Madison Jolliffe - NEXT THING YOU KNOW - Amsterdam Theaterhuis 5%

Wesley de Ridder - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra TheaterproductiesMorssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 50%

CHICAGO - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 38%

BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 10%

EVITA - Polanentheater 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai van Doorne - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 42%

Yann Belin - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 38%

Yann Belin - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 19%

Israel del Barco - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elliot Morgan - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 40%

Michael Crowley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 34%

Michael Crowley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 13%

Michael Crowley - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 8%

Mark Wyman - EVITA - Polanentheater 5%



Best Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 48%

CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 27%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 12%

BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 9%

EVITA - Polanentheater 3%

DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%

MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0%

JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0



Best New Play Or Musical

WINNIE THE POOH - Theater Terra 43%

MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 32%

JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 25%



Best Performer In A Musical

Antonio Mulero - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 26%

Camille Gribbons - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 18%

Sophia Frayle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 12%

Brigid Boyle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 8%

Blace Newkirk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cauldron 7%

Philippe Bernay - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 7%

Ties Jansen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAME COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 7%

Mats de Winter - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 4%

Ties Janssen - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 3%

Doortje Roosdorp - EVITA - Polanentheater 3%

M Monteiro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Stacy Filimonova - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Liesbeth Visee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Robin Ketelaers - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0

Sjors Arts - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wilbert Schuurman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 68%

Marc de Wolf - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 30%

Kathelijne Monnens - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gerrit Groot Karsijn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 22%

Patricia Butterfield - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 20%

M Monteiro - BE MORE CHILL - Het Zonnehuis 13%

Blace Newkirk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 12%

Fien Tol - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 11%

Brittany Sanders - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 11%

Evelien Vermeulen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 10%

Wesley de Ridder - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%

Pepijn Schwartz - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0%

