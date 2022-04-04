BWW Review: TROMPETTIST OF AUSCHWITZ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Leidse Schouwburg!

Lex van Weeren (1920-1996) was a Jewish trumpet player, who survived Auschwitz because of his musical talent. When ordered to play in the "orchestra" in the camp, Lex received somewhat of a special position in the camp, to the extent the horrors would let it. Music was his only escape during his imprisonment in the concentration camp, playing music, he wouldn't need to return to the slave labor in the mines, where he first was stationed. Day in, day out, Lex was forced to perform, playing German music for the entertainment of the Nazis. Finally, during the final days of WW2, at a Death March heading west, Lex was forced to join. Even during that time, the music and rhythm saved his life...

The play opens with the sound of the trains, as they would come into Auschwitz.

A black stage. A marble stone, which may or may not be a tombstone. And the oh so familiar barbed wire fences with eerie lampposts. As simple as the decor may be (by Joris van Veldhoven) yet it is very effective. Lightning design by Coen van der Hoeven contributes to set the scene.

In a direction of Eddy Habbema, Soy Kroon and Thomas Cammaert both portray Lex. Smoothly they go in and out of Lex's character to play other roles, such as his wife, Lex's father and various Nazi's and SS officers. Sounds confusing, but it actually works really well. It also gives the actors a chance to show off their full range of persona's.

A cast of two. Multiple characters. A simple decor. This play works in all its' demure simplicity. Bravo Allard Blom, who wrote the script. Using no props, the loneliness of Lex is tangible. Using no decor changes, the hopelessness is visible. Just a black hole of nothingness.

Both Soy as Thomas are very intelligent actors. Skillfully they slowly take you to despair and back. Somewhere between life and death. Between grey and grass.

This play should be seen by all middle and high school students. This story is meant to be told, and without all the Hollywood "glam" if you will. Just an unbelievable story of survival, humanity and a precautionary tale, history must not repeat itself.

For more info: www.detheaterbv.nl