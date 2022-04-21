BWW Review: TINA THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL FT. NURLAILA KARIM AS TINA at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

Photo credits: Rosa Quist.

Tina Turner. A legend. One of the most hard working singers in showbizz and still going strong. Legendary and beloved all over the world.

Speaking of hard working, bring in Nurlaila Karim as Tina, in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. She has fought to play this role and then some. At 47 years old, she's no stranger in the Dutch musical theatre industry. Having play lead roles in RENT, The Wiz, Les Miserables and Sister Act, Nurlaila has done it all.

But for Tina, it was a fierce battle for the role. She was a bit older than the other candidates and had to fight to convince the jury that she -in fact- was born to play Tina.

Sharing the role with the also fabulous Nyassa Alberta, Nurlaila slays. My gosh, the sheer energy she gives. Nurlaila is a Tina with gravitas. If you close your eyes, you would swear Tina herself is singing.

Her rendition of River Deep Mountain High is just thrilling.

Rest of the cast is just as energetic, executing exhilarating choreography and with tangible fun to be there.

I still stand by my earlier critique of the translation, which are both redundant as are lacking full comprehension of the original lyrics.

But, in the presence and support of her Alleskunner Vips cast, Nurlaila proves yet again she can do it all. Her Tina is just fabulous.

