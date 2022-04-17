BWW Review: JOHN WILLIAMS PRESENTS RNB OLDSKOOL HITS! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Ahoy Rotterdam

Ahoy Rotterdam. A legendary venue where the biggest artists have played the stage.

After a successful tour through Dutch theatres, the ultimate venue for this show has proven to be Ahoy. RnB Icons is the ultimate throwback to the 80's, 90's and 00's. FroM Tupac to Boyz II Men, from Madonna to Aaliyah. The crowd is buzzing. The sheer energy in the room is from the get-go!

What a well-produced show it is. Smooth, tight, with unbelievable vocals, impressive is a bit of a understatement.

The charming host of it all is of course John Williams. The tv host proves to be not only a music lover, he also dances, sings and beatboxes with the cast as if it is his main gig.

Then the vocalists: Sharon Doorson, April Darby, Jared Hiwat, Jared Grant, Laise Sanches and Miguel Dillenburg.

Two words. Holy moly. They are so good, it's infuriating. Next to intensive choreos, they show off their musical skills with smooth vocals, expressive ad-libs and in some cases... better than the original. Same goes for the band and backing vocals, wow!

Special guest Humberto Tan proved he can also put on a great dj-set, and his dance moves.

Special mention for the crew, lightning and sound design. The light show was one of the best I have ever seen, and didn't miss any cue. Right on the money. This is a show where the best of the best are working together.

Lastly the dancers. New talent and what a talent! They worked their butts of in several styles. Here and there not sync, but in general: chapeau.

John Williams, please continue to produce these shows, it's another one of your talents.