BWW Review: DE PASSIE: A HEAVENLY MIX OF THE CLASSICAL MATTHÄUS PASSION WITH JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Theater de Flint

Photo: Ruud van Overdijk as Jesus

On Maundy Thursday 2022, after a 2-year Covid break, the classic musical Easter treat is back. A special treat it is, as we see a smart mash-up of the classical St. Matthew Passion (or Matthäus Passion) with Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece Jesus Christ Superstar.

Both stories tell of the last days of Jesus Christ, as he is betrayed by Judas, arrested, convicted by Pontius Pilatus and in the end crucified.

The full St. Matthew Passion is 3,5 hours. In general, the Jesus Christ Superstar audience wouldn't be in the MP audience and vice versa. This is a brilliant introduction to both genres, and let's be honest, make the MP more bearable. It's quite a tough musical piece, very Bach, heavy, dramatic, in German of course, and feels very formal. Not for the faint of heart. Basically the total opposite of the high energy / rock music explosion that is Jesus Christ Superstar.



Thank heavens for the narrator, the Flemish Bram de Win. Somehow the soothing Flemish and his spirited turn-of-phrase, is the perfect match. He tells the story, which has been told millions of times, as if he experiences it for the first time.

Speaking of heaven, to stay within theme, the cast is heaven-sent. Ruud van Overdijk plays a confident and strong Jesus.His rendition of Gethsemane is one for the books. Goosebump-inducing vocals in general, but this 11'oclock number is phenomenal and worth a detour, if you're not in the city.

Jeffrey Italiaander as Judas gives us well-balanced counterweight. He plays the frustration about his friend Jesus very well. His lighter timbre is very pleasant, yet he gives an explosive performance, nevertheless.

Anna Langner as Maria Magdalena is a sight to behold. If you ever want to see a masterclass acting through song, go and see her. Aside from her gorgeous vocals, not to be forgotten. She switches seemingly effortlessly between the classical MP back to the poppy "I Don't Know How To Love Him".

Trailer:

https://youtu.be/6REQYtpVRW0

Special shout out to conductor Carel den Hartog, who also played 1st violin and had a beautiful solo with mezzo-soprano Marjo van Someren.

This production shows the potential of how mixing genres creates not only a special night out, also the cross-over is an invitation to widen your perspective just a bit, and not only visit the known productions in your preferred genre but look a little further. A world of possibilities is to be discovered.

For more info and tickets: www.orpheus.nl

Photo credit: Peter Putters