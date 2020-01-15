Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts

Best Actor in a Play

Rob Nunley - THE ODD COUPLE - Warren Arts

Best Actress in a Musical

Allie Dixon - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Carr - DRACULA - Warren Arts

Best Choreographer

Danelle Afflerbaugh - NEWSIES - The Manchester Arts Center

Best Community Theater Company

Center for the Arts

Best Costume Design

Shanda Perkins - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Director of a musical

Chris McLaurin / Natalie Quinn - THE PRODUCERS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro

Best Director of a play

Danelle Afflerbaugh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

NEWSIES - Millennium Repertory Company

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Mark Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - center for the Arts Murfreesboro

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Hansen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

KAITLYN ROGERS - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kaitlyn Rogers - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Millennium Repertory Company

Best Lighting Design

Renee Robinson - NEWSIES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts

Best Musical

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory Company

Best Musical Direction

Nate Paul and Mark David Williams - NEWSIES - Center for the Arts

Best Original/New Work

THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance

Best Play

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts

Best Professional Theater Company

Center for the Arts Murfreesboro

Best Set Design

Will Butler - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company

Best Sound Design

Samantha Hopewell - THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Ashlyn Solomon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro, TN

