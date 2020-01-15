Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts
Best Actor in a Play
Rob Nunley - THE ODD COUPLE - Warren Arts
Best Actress in a Musical
Allie Dixon - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts
Best Actress in a Play
Sarah Carr - DRACULA - Warren Arts
Best Choreographer
Danelle Afflerbaugh - NEWSIES - The Manchester Arts Center
Best Community Theater Company
Center for the Arts
Best Costume Design
Shanda Perkins - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company
Best Director of a musical
Chris McLaurin / Natalie Quinn - THE PRODUCERS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro
Best Director of a play
Danelle Afflerbaugh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
NEWSIES - Millennium Repertory Company
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Mark Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - center for the Arts Murfreesboro
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Hansen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
KAITLYN ROGERS - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Kaitlyn Rogers - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Millennium Repertory Company
Best Lighting Design
Renee Robinson - NEWSIES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts
Best Musical
SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory Company
Best Musical Direction
Nate Paul and Mark David Williams - NEWSIES - Center for the Arts
Best Original/New Work
THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance
Best Play
BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts
Best Professional Theater Company
Center for the Arts Murfreesboro
Best Set Design
Will Butler - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company
Best Sound Design
Samantha Hopewell - THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Ashlyn Solomon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro, TN
