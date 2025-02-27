VFW Post 4893 Hosts Special Showcase For Songwriters And Veterans Featuring Laura Sawosko

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



VFW Post 4893 invites the community to a Musical Showcase featuring an evening of live performances by amazing songwriters and veterans. The event will start with a flag retirement ceremony, followed by a songwriter's round, guitars for vet's performances, and an open mic night.

Featured songwriters include PLA's very own Laura Sawosko. Laura will be joined by Brei Carter, Connor Daly, and Brooklyn Summer. They will be followed by performances from veterans through the Guitars for Vets Program.

Laura Sawosko is a Nashville-based singer-songwriters and a pianist who has released five albums, including The Songwriters in 2019. With influences from artists like Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, and Lori McKenna, Laura creates deeply personal songs with rich, poetic lyrics and a distinctive Americana sound. Her music has been praised for its vulnerability and raw emotional energy, drawing listeners in with its authenticity and depth.

Comments