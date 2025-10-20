The Theater Bug to Present WINTER CONCERT: MERRY MILLENNIUM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Bug will present WINTER CONCERT: MERRY MILLENNIUM at OZ Arts Nashville. Winter Concert is back for their 14th year! This year will feature boy bands, butterfly clips, and of course a few holiday favorites to ring in the new year! Chaotic, kitschy, and unapologetically extra-we cannot wait.

Bug Street's Back-Alright! The Winter Concert will feature 56 youth performers as well as a live professional band directed by Cori Anne Laemmel, Musical Directed by Laura Matula, Choreographed by Bakari King, with set design by Diana DeGarmo, and costume design by Melodie Madden Adams.

The Winter Concert will run December 11-13 at 7pm, 14th at 5pm at OZ Arts Nashville 6172 Cockrill Bend, Nashville TN 37209. General admission tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door, if available. Limited numbers of subsidized and complimentary tickets are available for those who may not be able to afford ticket price, limit two per family.