Tennessee Titans to Sponsor Televised Performance of NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER on NewsChannel 5

Nashville Ballet and the Tennessee Titans will be partnering to present a televised performance of Nashville's Nutcracker on NewsChannel 5. The full-length, televised performance will replace the previously scheduled in-theater production at TPAC's Jackson Hall out of an abundance of caution amid COVID-19.

"We are proud to support Nashville's Nutcracker, and so thankful to Nashville Ballet for keeping this performance a part of our holiday traditions this year," said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. "The local performing arts industry, like many, has been particularly impacted by the pandemic, and we're happy to play a small role in supporting their creativity as they work to continue their service to our community. Perhaps the silver lining of not being able to see the show in person this year is that it will reach so many people through their televisions at home. I'm looking forward to tuning in come Dec. 18."

The televised premiere will feature a special appearance by former Titans Running Back Eddie George, who has built an impressive acting career since retiring from the NFL in 2005. George will kick off the special with a formal introduction and will narrate throughout the performance.

"This is a unique opportunity for both of our audiences," said Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Much like Nashville's Nutcracker, the Titans are an integral part of Nashville's culture and entertainment, and to see our two organizations come together to safely present this holiday classic to our community is truly a testament to what makes Nashville so inclusive."

The two hour performance will take audiences on a nostalgic -and safe, socially distant - journey through the Land of the Sweets and Music City's glittering past.

Nashville Ballet completed filming the televised premiere within its 12,000-square-foot warehouse in early October on a sound stage that was specifically constructed for this event. Under continued consultation with a team of trusted medical advisors, close collaboration with the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, and guidance from the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health, Nashville Ballet instituted numerous policies to ensure the process was completed in the safest way possible. This included daily rapid tests, weekly tests, daily temperature and symptom checks, a mandatory mask requirement at all times while in the facility (with the exception of a dancer actively filming), enhanced filtration measures to upgrade the existing HVAC system, social distancing, cleanings, hand sanitizing, and more. Nashville Ballet also instituted assigned pods during all rehearsals. In addition to limiting the number of dancers present in each studio, this included creating 8-foot squares taped onto the floors to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Nashville's Nutcracker will premiere on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CST on NewsChannel 5 WTVF. Tune in to the encore performances on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5+ and Dec. 25 at 3 p.m. on NewsChannel 5 WTVF. The performances will also be available on the NewsChannel 5 app that can be found on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

