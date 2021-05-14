Tennessee Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-22 Broadway Season

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is bringing the best of Broadway back to Nashville with its 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season.

The season will feature a multi-week return engagement of Nashville's best-loved Broadway musical, Disney's THE LION KING.

The 2021-22 Broadway at TPAC season lineup includes the Nashville premieres of THE BAND'S VISIT, the critically acclaimed smash-hit musical winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical; the remarkable true story and The New York Times Critics' Pick, COME FROM AWAY; MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from the award-winning creative team of Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin and Casey Nicholaw; THE PROM, a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and a newly reimagined OKLAHOMA! for the 21st century - the Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

Two more productions will make their Nashville premieres as special presentations, including WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, the 2019 Tony-nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist by famed writer Heidi Schreck, and SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, a joyous celebration for the voice that defined a generation.

Called a "cultural phenomenon" by the LA Times, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is back by popular demand March 2-6, 2022. Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, the audience favorite returns to Nashville after a sold-out premiere in the 19-20 Season.

MAY WE ALL, the highly anticipated country music musical from Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions - founded by Brian Kelley of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line - will make its world premiere in June 2022. The musical, featuring a score that includes hits from country greats Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, The Chicks and Keith Urban and other artists, will have a multi-week residency at TPAC before departing on a 2022-23 National Tour.

"All of us at TPAC are grateful for the tremendous support the organization has received from our loyal season ticket holders, patrons, and arts lovers across Tennessee during this unprecedented intermission," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "Thanks to this vibrant arts community that TPAC calls home, we were able to provide innovative virtual programming during the pandemic and prepare for the safe return to the joy and healing power of live theater. We can't wait to bring people together again and raise the curtain on a spectacular new Broadway season."

Setting the stage for a safe return to performances this year, TPAC has developed a multi-year health and safety partnership with HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, and its Nashville-based TriStar Health affiliate to guide TPAC's reopening.

As TPAC's Official Health and Safety Partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health experts will work with TPAC on best practices for safely reopening TPAC venues and provide access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid testing for the nonprofit's community of performers, staff, and other personnel. The partnership builds on a decades-long relationship between the organization and HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, which has sponsored TPAC's annual Broadway at TPAC series for 14 years and supported the presentation of more than 70 Broadway productions to 1.5 million people.

The health and safety partnership helps to ensure audiences can safely return to the incomparable excitement of live performances. A full list of reopening protocols is at TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth, but here are a few things patrons can expect when they return:

Patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times

Updated air filtration systems to improve ventilation in public spaces

Enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols before and after performances

Touchless hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building

When feasible, a touchless environment for restrooms, concessions, and box office

Although the lobby and continental seating do not allow for social distancing during Broadway engagements, the venue will encourage physical distancing in restrooms, elevators, and other public areas where appropriate.

These guidelines were developed from recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), local health officials, and TPAC's official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and may be modified according to current public health and government directives.

Season ticket packages are available on Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. A 6-show season package for the 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season series starts at $259.50. Season ticket holders receive the best seats at the best price compared to purchasing shows individually, and are entitled to additional exclusive benefits, such as easy exchange privileges, flexible payment plans and savings on additional single tickets for any 2021-22 Broadway show at TPAC.

For more information on the 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway, where season tickets may be purchased, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.