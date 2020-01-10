THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Come to The Roxy Regional Theatre to Support The Sexual Assault Center

Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry ... Eve Ensler's wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women is back for the eighteenth year with the Roxy Regional Theatre's presentation of THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, January 17 - February 1.

Melissa Schaffner, Marketing Director at Fort Campbell MWR;

Annabelle Szepietowski, whom Roxy audiences may remember as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Crissy in Hair and who will be starring in Junie B. Jones: The Musical and playing Louisa in The Fantasticks this season;

Alexandra West, whom audiences may remember as Calpurnia in To Kill a Mockingbird and Dionne in Hair last season and who will also be performing in Junie B. Jones: The Musical this month.

This year, two members of the theatre's professional company and a special guest from the community will take the stage of theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, in readings of these monologues based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women:

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who "liked to look at it."

In an interview with women.com , Ensler said that her fascination with vaginas began because of "growing up in a violent society." "Women's empowerment is deeply connected to their sexuality." She also stated, "I'm obsessed with women being violated and raped, and with incest. All of these things are deeply connected to our vaginas."

Contributions will be collected each night for the Clarksville Sexual Assault Center, which provides counseling and support to children and adult victims of sexual abuse and community education programs to reduce the risk of victimization. To learn more, visit www.sacenter.org.

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, and plays at 8:00pm for six nights only: January 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and February 1. Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





