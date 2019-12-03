Siegfried-Roy Protege Darren Romeo Wraps 5 Year Run in Pigeon Forks and Comes Out Publicly

After 5 years and over 1,200 shows, magician and singer Darren Romeo wrapped his current magical-music production in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Commenting, "I thank all of my fans and friends for the wonderful 5 years in Pigeon Forge. Every end has a new beginning and I'm so grateful for the past five."

The magician also confirmed that he is gay and has been in a long-term relationship.

Romeo states, "People may be wondering 'why this public revelation now?' And my answer is this, 'I've cherished my run here in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The community has shown me their love and support daily. But when a politician such as local Commissioner Warren Hurst goes on a reprehensible, homophobic rant, stating 'We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get..' keeping silent for me is clearly no longer an option for me on both a personal and business level."

"My family and friends have known I've been in a committed relationship for many years now." Adding "I prefer to believe that this community stands firmly being the all-inclusive words of my idol, Pigeon Forge's very own Dolly Parton, who recently voiced these sentiments, 'I try to love everybody.' That statement from her is how I try to live my life. And, anyone that watches Dolly's new 'Heartstrings' series on Netflix will be reminded that life is all about being the best that we can be!"

Romeo exclaimed, "I look forward to seeing my dedicated fans again soon at future projects and shows." Addressing the memorable moments Romeo added, "It's been such a pleasure performing in Dolly's hometown and I was thrilled when Siegfried made it to my show this past year."

Having taken to the stage all over the world, Romeo's musical "Dreamscape" is currently in development while he writes and composes music as well. Onstage, Romeo's message has always been an inspirational one... "to believe in your dreams and realize that anything is possible!"





