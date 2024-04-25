Roxy Regional Theatre Will Reveal 42nd Season on Saturday, May 4

Find out how to attend the reveal event here!
Clarksville's oldest professional theatre will enter its 42nd year of live entertainment on the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville.
Artistic Director Emily Ruck and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors are hosting the "Season 42 Reveal" at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, May 4, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.
In addition to the big reveal of the upcoming season, the evening will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Edward’s Steakhouse, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, Yada on Franklin, Fanelli’s Deli+Market, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, TriStar Beverage of Clarksville and more, as well as live musical entertainment by NYC-based singer/songwriter Allison Kelly and the Queen City Hired Hands, featuring Austin Shaw, Thad Wallus and Bernard Lott.
Tickets to the Season 42 Reveal are $50 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or in person at the box office between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. The reservation deadline is Friday, April 26. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
