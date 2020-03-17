Roxy Regional Theatre Closes Temporarily Through April 3

Roxy Regional Theatre will be closing temporarily through April 3.

The following statement has been released:

The Roxy Regional Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons, staff and our community, which has led us to make a series of decisions concerning the COVID-19 outbreak. With the situation growing here in the United States and our own community, and while trying to be preemptive with what has occurred overseas, the Roxy Regional Theatre has made the difficult decision to temporarily cease operations, effective today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through Friday, April 3, 2020.

This decision has been reached after much consideration, as the Roxy Regional Theatre is a cultural hub for art and entertainment in Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. We previously announced that precautionary measures and delays to productions were put in place for the safety of all concerned, but we feel that the best course of action, at this point, is this temporary closure.

This is a voluntary closure through Friday, April 3, 2020. We do this to prioritize the overall health and safety of our patrons, staff and the community as a whole. This is the best way that we here at the Roxy Regional Theatre can pledge our commitment to flattening the curve of this outbreak.

During this temporary closure, the full-time staff of the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to receive full pay, as will the actors and production staff currently under contract. With this said, we invite you to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Roxy Regional Theatre as we navigate through this challenging time.



A Streetcar Named Desire

Our production of A Streetcar Named Desire has been postponed to open on Friday, April 10, 2020, and run through Saturday, April 25, 2020:

Friday, April 10 @ 8pm

Saturday, April 11 @ 8pm

Thursday, April 16 @ 7pm

Friday, April 17 @ 8pm

Saturday, April 18 @ 2pm and 8pm

Thursday, April 23 @ 7pm

Friday, April 24 @ 8pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 8pm

All patrons who have already reserved their seats for the current dates of A Streetcar Named Desire will be contacted individually to re-book for a new date. We encourage you to re-book those tickets, but refunds will be available on a case-by-case basis. Thank you so much for your patience as we make these calls and emails.



Fahrenheit 451

Our production of Fahrenheit 451 has been postponed to a later date. We have not concretely decided on those dates, but this production will continue in Season 37.

All patrons who have already reserved their seats for the current dates of Fahrenheit 451 will be automatically refunded through our ticketing agent, Vendini. A confirmation of refund will be sent to each patron individually. We will update you on the new dates for this production and encourage you to re-book our tickets at that point.



Season 37 Ten-Pack Ticket Holders

We understand that, in light of these cancellations, you may not be able to use all of your Season 37 Ten-Pack tickets before they expire. Please rest assured that we will make exceptions on a case-by-case basis. If you have any questions, please contact the box office.



Planters Bank Presents... Film Series

The Planters Bank Presents... Film Series will be cancelled at this time. Showings of The Little Mermaid on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm and Peter Pan on Sunday, March 29 at 2pm have been cancelled.

All patrons who have already purchased their tickets for the showing of The Little Mermaid are asked to email roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or call (931) 645-7699 to arrange reimbursement. If patrons have not contacted the Roxy Regional Theatre box office by Tuesday, March 31, 2020, those monies will be added to the Roxy Regional Theatre's "Give Our Actors Wings" travel stipend campaign.



School of the Arts

Following the decision made by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, the Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts will remain closed through the month of March 2020. We will continue to assess the situation through the coming weeks and work in conjunction with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System as we make any further decisions.

Tuition for March will be applied to April. For those of you who paid for the entire semester, please email schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org to discuss reimbursement options.





