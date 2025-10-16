 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM

Performances ran at TPAC, marking the company’s milestone year with five standing-ovation shows.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Nashville Ballet launched its 40th anniversary Ruby Season with If I Can Dream, a triple bill featuring choreography by George Balanchine, Jiří Kylián, and Travis Bradley. Check out photos of the production.

The program, performed with The Nashville Symphony, blended classical and contemporary influences — from Balanchine’s Rubies to the Elvis Presley-inspired If I Can Dream. The weekend of performances drew five standing ovations, celebrating the company’s artistic legacy and spirit of renewal.

The evening opened with the sparkle of George Balanchine’s Rubies (© The George Balanchine Trust), followed by the lyric intimacy of Jiří Kylián’s Un Ballo, performed with the award-winning Nashville Symphony. Several performances featured the triumphant return of principal dancer Lily Saito, who made her first appearance since sustaining a serious injury last year.

The program culminated with If I Can Dream, choreographed by Travis Bradley and set to the timeless music of Elvis Presley. Fusing classical ballet with the heart and rhythm of rock ’n’ roll, the piece offered a stirring reflection on hope, humanity, and the enduring power of dreams — a fitting beginning to Nashville Ballet’s milestone Ruby Season.

Photo Credit: Nashville Ballet

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
If I Can Dream

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
If I Can Dream

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
If I Can Dream

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Balanchine?s Rubies* *Choreography by George Balanchine The George Balanchine Trust

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Balanchine?s Rubies* *Choreography by George Balanchine The George Balanchine Trust

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Balanchine?s Rubies* *Choreography by George Balanchine The George Balanchine Trust

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Kyli n?s Un Ballo

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Kyli n?s Un Ballo

Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM Image
Kyli n?s Un Ballo

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Nashville News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Art
27 ratings

Art
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos