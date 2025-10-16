Photos: Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 40th Ruby Season With IF I CAN DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Ballet launched its 40th anniversary Ruby Season with If I Can Dream, a triple bill featuring choreography by George Balanchine, Jiří Kylián, and Travis Bradley. Check out photos of the production.

The program, performed with The Nashville Symphony, blended classical and contemporary influences — from Balanchine’s Rubies to the Elvis Presley-inspired If I Can Dream. The weekend of performances drew five standing ovations, celebrating the company’s artistic legacy and spirit of renewal.

The evening opened with the sparkle of George Balanchine’s Rubies (© The George Balanchine Trust), followed by the lyric intimacy of Jiří Kylián’s Un Ballo, performed with the award-winning Nashville Symphony. Several performances featured the triumphant return of principal dancer Lily Saito, who made her first appearance since sustaining a serious injury last year.

The program culminated with If I Can Dream, choreographed by Travis Bradley and set to the timeless music of Elvis Presley. Fusing classical ballet with the heart and rhythm of rock ’n’ roll, the piece offered a stirring reflection on hope, humanity, and the enduring power of dreams — a fitting beginning to Nashville Ballet’s milestone Ruby Season.

Photo Credit: Nashville Ballet