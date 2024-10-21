Photos: Jade Eagleson Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stepping into the historic circle at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on Friday (10/18), multi-PLATINUM artist Jade Eagleson fulfilled a lifelong dream, performing on the same stage as many of his idols. This milestone moment showcased Eagleson's commitment to the resurgence of traditional country music with an unforgettable taste of his powerful vocals and authentic country sound, cementing his position as a leading force on the international scene.

“I've dreamt about this moment my entire life,” shared Eagleson. “To stand on the biggest stage in country music in front of all of my family, friends and country music fans was an incredible honor and a memory I will cherish forever. I knew as long as the Opry still stood, there'd be a place for someone like me in country music. Thank you to the Opry for having me and I hope to be back on that stage very soon.”

Performing at the Grand Ole Opry is a career-defining moment for Eagleson, who grew up inspired by the country legends who took that stage before him. On Friday night to a packed house, Eagleson took to the most revered stage in country music to deliver a captivating performance of his hit single “Rodeo Queen,” and an emotional tribute to his wife and sons with his No. 1 track, “She Don't Know.”

To celebrate this career highlight, Eagleson also shared new music with fans on Friday, as part of his Worth The Double 2-pack. The release showcases his signature old-school country sound, featuring the toe-tapping sing-along “Worth The Double” alongside the heartfelt breakup ballad “Welcome To Rock Bottom.”

His Opry debut follows an unprecedented year of achievements, kicking off the year with his third JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and winning Album of the Year at the 2024 CCMA Awards. Eagleson also earned his fifth No.1 at Canadian Country radio this year with “Telluride,” as his latest single “Do It Anyway” featuring Jake Worthington continues to climb the charts. He joined international artist Cody Johnson on tour dates across Western Canada, and performed at multiple festivals across Canada and the U.S including CMA Fest, Faster Horses and Country Rising.

U.S. country fans will have the chance to see Eagleson before the end of the year at Dallas Country, Folk, and Red Dirt Festival, Red Dirt BBQ Festival Victoria and in Las Vegas at Stoney's Rockin' Country. As he closes out another year of career firsts and monumental moments, Eagleson is gearing up for an unprecedented 2025. Fans are encouraged to follow along on socials for new music releases and the latest tour updates.

Photo credits: Austin Chaffe

Comments