Patrick Cassidy Joins Franklin-based Studio Tenn as Artistic Director

Patrick Cassidy, acclaimed performer and director with a career spanning Broadway, film and television, has accepted the role of artistic director at Studio Tenn.

Cassidy, son of Shirley Jones and the late Jack Cassidy and brother to Shaun, Ryan and the late David Cassidy, recently moved from Los Angeles to the Franklin area with his wife, Melissa Hurley Cassidy.

"Patrick is a true legend in the performing arts world, and we are honored to welcome him home to Studio Tenn," said Todd Morgan, Studio Tenn's executive director. "His experience both on and off stage is unparalleled, and his background in managing all aspects of production will be of great value. Aside from his career, Patrick is incredibly personable. He is eager to get involved in the community and will continue to elevate the rich performing arts scene in the greater Nashville area."

Most recently, Cassidy served as artistic director for 5-Star Theatricals, the resident musical production company at Civic Arts Plaza, the largest theater between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Cassidy has a long history on Broadway, starring in Elton John's Aida (as well as the national tour, for which he won the 2002 National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Actor in a Touring Musical), Annie Get Your Gun, Pirates of Penzance and Leader of the Pack. In 2006, he assumed the title role in the national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with wife Melissa playing Mrs. Potiphar, and their two sons performing in the children's chorus. In addition to performing, Cassidy has extensive experience directing, having previously directed The Music Man at the Kennedy Center.

Melissa Hurley Cassidy and Patrick Cassidy

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to join Studio Tenn and take part in their outstanding work in the wonderful city of Franklin," Cassidy said. "From the very beginning of this journey, I have recognized Studio Tenn's impressive caliber of talent, passion for enriching lives through the arts and commitment to partnering with other community non-profits. I am thrilled to begin this new chapter with such an exceptional organization."

In the coming weeks, Cassidy will continue to become more familiar with Studio Tenn's existing team and upcoming projects, including Rodgers & Hammerstein"s Cinderella, which opens at Jamison Theatre in the Factory at Franklin beginning December 6. The show, directed by Benji Kern and starring Erica Patterson as Cinderella, features a diverse cast with performers of color. Other upcoming shows include Christmas with Patrick Thomas on December 17 and Steel Magnolias, the first Studio Tenn show of 2020.

"We've very involved in and supportive of the arts in Franklin, and Studio Tenn is an amazing part of that," said Franklin mayor Ken Moore. "Patrick Cassidy's arrival is a significant attribution of those efforts and of the future of the arts in our community."

Studio Tenn is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, Tenn. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original Legacy series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians.





