Nashville Rep Reveals 35th Anniversary Season, Leading Off With URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

Hot on the heels of a year that BroadwayWorld.com called "their best season ever," Nashville Repertory Theatre will kick off the celebration of its 35th season with a slate of shows designed to appeal to the most discerning of audiences. Nashville Rep artistic director Rene D. Copeland announced the 2019-20 slate of shows recently during a cocktail party at Cabana restaurant in Hillsboro Village, much to the delight - and applause - of those gathered for the big reveal.

The upcoming season kicks off with the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical satire, Urinetown the Musical: Catchy, dark, witty, and comparable to last fall's sold out production of Avenue Q, Urinetown The Musical promises audiences a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and sharply intelligent comedic romp.

The next show of the season is Dominique Morisseau's ?Pipeline: ?A mother's hopes for her son clash with an educational system rigged against him in this riveting and deeply moving new work?. Referring to the school-to-prison pipeline, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore.

Next in the season is a special one-weekend-only presentation of Every Brilliant Thing. Written by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing asks "What makes life brilliant?"Audiences will get answers both simple and profound in this intimate, heart-warming, one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

To celebrate the holidays, Nashville Rep will present Patrick Barlow's A Christmas Carol from Thanksgiving until Christmas! A true celebration of theatre and the holiday season, Patrick Barlow's A Christmas Carol is a magnificent twist on Charles Dickens' timeless story of redemption. The author of Nashville Rep's acclaimed staging of The 39 Steps, Barlow applies his creativity to Dickens' classic tale, presenting it with a cast of five actors bringing all the characters of Victorian London to life in the process.

In the spring, Nashville Rep is thrilled to present the world premiere of Nate Eppler's This Red Planet. Following its acclaimed reading at the 2018 Ingram New Works Festival, This Red Planet asks "Can anyone become an artist? Even a former president?"

Finally, Nashville Rep will close their 35th Season the same way they started their first: in TPAC's Polk Theater with Tennessee Williams. Considered one of the greatest works of American theatre ever produced, A Streetcar Named Desire is the gritty New Orleans drama that won Tennessee Williams his Pulitzer Prize, and it will be the final production of Nashville Rep's 35th Season.

In addition to a full season of main stage productions, Nashville Rep announced a full year of brand new youth and student programming called The Nashville Rep Conservatory, which will kick off this summer with Nashville's only overnight theatre camp, Broadway Theatre Camp at Camp Widjiwagan. Throughout the 2019-2020 season, Nashville Rep will host masterclasses with theatre professionals, beginning with Jelani Alladin, one of the original stars of Disney's Frozen on Broadway. The Nashville Rep Conservatory will also include the new Young Writers' Program in collaboration with The Theatre Bug. All of these programs will lead up to Nashville's largest student musical when The Nashville Rep Conservatory produces its first full-fledged production in summer 2020.

Season Tickets are now on sale. Information about the productions, open call auditions, The Nashville Rep Conservatory, Season Ticket packages, and more can be found at www.NashvilleRep.org.

Nashville Repertory Theatre's 2019-2020 Season

Urinetown The Musical - Music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, Book and lyrics by Greg Kotis September 14 - 29, 2019, at TPAC's Johnson Theater

Pipeline - By Dominique Morisseau October 19 - November 3, 2019, at TPAC's Johnson Theater

Every Brilliant Thing - By Duncan MacMillan with Johnny Donahoe November 8-10, 2019 TPAC's Johnson Theater

A Christmas Carol - By Patrick Barlow, inspired by the Christmas story by Charles Dickens November 29 - December 22, 2019, at TPAC's Johnson Theater

This Red Planet - By Nate Eppler February 8 - 23, 2020, at TPAC's Johnson Theater

A Streetcar Named Desire - By Tennessee Williams March 27 - April 5, 2020, at TPAC's Polk Theater

About Nashville Repertory Theatre

Since 1985, Nashville Repertory Theatre has been a critically acclaimed regional theater, creating the highest quality professional productions and serving as a cultural, educational, and economic resource in Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities. Nashville Rep produces work that is designed, built, and rehearsed in Nashville by highly skilled actors, designers, directors, and technicians. A non-profit theatre, Nashville Rep is committed to bringing classic and contemporary theatre to Nashville that inspires empathy and prods intellectual and emotional engagement in audiences.

2019-20 season graphics by David Arnold





