Nashville Ballet Cancels Production of PETER PAN After Suffering Water Damage

Nashville Ballet was forced to cancel this weekend's performances of Peter Pan due to extensive water damage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, caused by "a mechanical failure with the fire suppression system" (News Channel 5).

The production is unable to be rescheduled at this time.

The following options are available to ticketholders:

Donate Your Tickets:

As a non-profit arts organization, Nashville Ballet resources are put to the test during a crisis like this. The Ballet is asking you to consider donating the cost of your tickets as a gift to Nashville Ballet, for which the company will issue you a tax receipt.

Exchange Your Tickets:

Still looking to experience the magic of Neverland? Exchange into the Virtual performances of Peter Pan, and see Nashville Ballet fly from the comfort of your own home. The company;s virtual performance of Peter Pan was filmed on-site at TPAC and is available to stream October 23 and 24 for just $35.

Transfer To On-account Credit:

Alternatively, you can choose to credit your ticket purchase value to your Nashville Ballet account. This credit will be available for you to use towards the purchase of Nashville Ballet performances during the 2021-2022 season. On-account credit is available to redeem through the Nashville Ballet Box Office through June 5, 2022 but cannot be used towards online purchases or retroactively applied.

Receive A Refund:

Request to receive a refund on the cost of your tickets to the cancelled performances of Peter Pan. All requested refunds will be processed in the order received to the original form of payment.

Learn more at https://www.nashvilleballet.com/peter-pan-announcement.