HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MY FAIR LADY, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Slated for 19-20 Broadway at TPAC Series

Nashville audiences will be treated to premieres of Tony Award winners Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, along with revivals of Once On This Island and My Fair Lady, during the upcoming 2019-20 Broadway at TPAC series, which was revealed last night by TPAC president and CEO Kathleen O'Brien - her final season reveal following a storied 30-year career at the performing arts center - in Andrew Jackson Hall.

Highlighted by the Music City premiere of Broadway musical HAMILTON, TPAC's 2019-20 Broadway season also includes five new productions making their Nashville debut, including the six-time 2017 Tony® and 2018 Grammy® Award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN; THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, the critically acclaimed, award-winning new musical adapted from the beloved Nickelodeon series, with the music of a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters; ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the musical comedy featuring your most-loved classics from legendary songwriter Jimmy Buffett; SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL, a moving musical tribute to the voice of a generation and Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination.

The 2019-20 HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season also introduces two Broadway revivals to Nashville with the sweeping, universal tale of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, and the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.

"This year, TPAC's Broadway season is bigger than ever, full of blockbuster titles that are in high demand in Nashville," says O'Brien. "We know what our Broadway fans want, and we have answered the call with a thrilling season blending hot, new titles and classic revivals. Alongside the much-anticipated Nashville premiere of HAMILTON, we've created a season that includes fabulous fun, family entertainment, high drama, and spectacular performances."

TPAC also will present four Broadway special engagements in addition to its season package. A mesmerizing new production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will tour in celebration of the show's 50th Anniversary, and CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will continue to captivate audiences on its ninth life in Music City. THE COLOR PURPLE, with a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, gives an exhilarating new spirit to the Pulitzer Prize-winning story, and global smash hit BLUE MAN GROUP, a euphoric celebration of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication will return in early 2020.

Season tickets are now on sale for renewing season ticket holders. New season ticket packages will be available in May. An eight-show season package for the 2019-20 HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series starts at $374. Packages that include HAMILTON will be limited.

For more information on the 2019-20 HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, go to www.tpac.org/Broadway, where season tickets may be purchased, or call TPAC Patron Services at (615) 782-6560 or (800) 410-4216 if you live outside Nashville. Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale approximately eight to 10 weeks prior to the performance.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - September 10-15, 2019

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - October 15-20, 2019

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - November 5-10, 2019

HAMILTON - December 31, 2019 - January 19, 2020 (Subscriber Week: December 31, 2019 - January 5, 2020)

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY - February 4-9, 2020

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - May 5-10, 2020

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL - May 26-31, 2020

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - June 9-14, 2020

CATS - November 19-24, 2019

BLUE MAN GROUP - February 11-16, 2020

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - March 3-8, 2020

THE COLOR PURPLE - March 27-29, 2020

DEAR EVAN HANSEN September 10-15, 2019 www.dearevanhansen.com A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND October 15-20, 2019 www.onceonthisisland.com "What a delight it is to enter the world of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!" raves The New York Times. Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, ONCE ON THIS ISLANDis a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL November 5-10, 2019 www.spongebobbroadway.com A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, "Brilliant!" "Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation and learn the power of unity and inclusion. Get ready to enjoy the "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit." Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

HAMILTON December 31, 2019 - January 19, 2020 www.hamiltonmusical.com HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical In the Heights. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTONrecording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY February 4-9, 2020 www.myfairladyontour.com From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE May 5-10, 2020 www.escapetomargaritaville.com Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy Award® nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivors Remorse, Shameless) ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So, don't let the party start without you.

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL May 26-31, 2020 www.thedonnasummermusical.com She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY June 9 - June 14, 2020 www.charlieonbroadway.com Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Nashville's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.

CATS November 19-24, 2019 www.catsthemusical.com CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory". Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

BLUE MAN GROUP February 11 - February 16, 2020 www.blueman.com At BLUE MAN GROUP, you'll rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you'll be saying "I don't know what just happened but I loved it!." Thirty-five million people of all ages and cultures know what BLUE MAN GROUP is really about. Now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR March 3 - March 8, 2020 www.jesuschristsuperstar.com JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

THE COLOR PURPLE March 27 - March 29, 2020 www.colorpurple.com THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times). With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls "one of the greatest revivals ever."





