Goddess Craft Market Celebrates Women In The Visual, Healing, And Performing Arts
Holiday market offers a cozy evening of hand-crafted gifts, High Garden Tea “Haut Toddies”, a sound bath, and more!
The inaugural holiday Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville, for one night only.
The Goddess Craft Market includes visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, herbal remedies, and more. The holiday market will offer a sound bath with Maria Brannon of Iridescent Knowing, music by Kristin Clark, Tacos by Tam, "Haut Toddies" by High Garden Tea, and hot apple cider.
"The last few years, I have carefully curated each of these events to include a diverse array of female artists and it continues to grow in popularity with each offering," says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. "I am thrilled to add a holiday market to the mix this year to continue honoring and celebrating women in the arts. Bring your friends and family-it's going to be a warm and cozy way to shop this season!"
A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
Black Sheep Goods
Brooke Gillian Ceramics
Bugtussle Farm
Flatwoods Fawn
Flora & Moon
The Flower Key
Gaia Sisterhood
Heather Dawn Tarot
JBC Studio
Jennie Okon
Kimberly Clo
Looking Glass Craft
One Stop Soul Shop
Own Your Ohm Health
Paint the Town by Numbers
Penelope Ponders
The Ramblin' Bee
Revel
Ritual Ridge
Rockn Boho Clothing
Stomping Grounds Herbal
Swamp Fox Creations
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Clarksville's oldest professional theatre is focusing a satirical lens on the obstacles Black actors face in the entertainment industry – both in the past and to this day.
Story Pirates SPTV Launches On WCTI Tennessee Public Television
October 26, 2022
WTCI-Educate will premiere Story Pirates' 'SPTV' this Tuesday, Nov. 1. SPTV will air on 45.4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. WTCI-Educate is a channel dedicated to 24 hour learning for all ages.
Original Comedy TIME WILL REVEAL to be Presented at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church in December
October 26, 2022
Back by popular demand, it's the sensational sequel to Let's Straighten it Out, Time Will Reveal. This splendid original play debuted in 2019 and is a thrill ride from start to finish. Time Will Reveal is scheduled for two shows on Friday December 2nd and Saturday December 3rd 2022 at 6:30PM at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church
Nashville Ballet to Present Ballet Highlighting Stories of Music City's Past
October 25, 2022
As part of his final season as Artistic Director of Nashville Ballet, Paul Vasterling will debut his newest work, Anthology, February 10–12 at TPAC’s Polk Theater. A poignant exploration of Nashville’s rich cultural tapestry, Anthology will blend music and movement to tell stories of Music City’s past.
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center To Present Fall Musical THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
October 20, 2022
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will present the WCPAC's 2022 fall musical The Marvelous Wonderettes the first weekend of November.