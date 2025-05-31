Franklin Light Opera to Present THE BEST OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Franklin Light Opera will present the return of The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan concert next weekend. Performances will be at The Church of the Resurrection, 1216 Sneed Rd W in Franklin at 7pm on Saturday June 7 and at 2pm on Sunday June 8. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students. This program is sure to entertain and is suitable for all ages.

Join the crowd celebrate the timeless charm of Gilbert & Sullivan. The musical program features selections from some of their most beloved operettas, including The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, Ruddigore, and Gondoliers. Audiences will be treated to a lively showcase of witty lyrics, whimsical characters, and catchy melodies that have enchanted generations for more than a hundred years. From the patter songs that display dazzling vocal dexterity to comic trios, each number captures the unique humor and elegance of this legendary duo. Plus, audiences will hear directly from Gilbert & Sullivan as they introduce some of their most endearing works. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to their work, this performance offers a joyful and memorable experience for all ages.

The performance is directed by Susan Weisbarth with music director Mark Ring accompanying on the piano. W.S. Gilbert is portrayed by John Schultz and Nathan Abelt is Sir Arthur Sullivan. Performers include Nicholas Branson, Chad Dumont, Karen Dumont, Susan Guina, Chad Jones, Shelley Schneider, Haley Smith, Lee Spitzer and Emma Thompson. Teens from our Topsy Turvy program will also be featured including Julia Betbeze, Vivienne Clark, Simon Dumont, Cameron McLean, Julia Sandor and Nathan Yaras.

Franklin Light Opera is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company dedicated to bringing light opera and classic musical theatre to the Franklin community. Please see the website https://www.franklinlightopera.com/ for more information, and for tickets to this and future productions.

