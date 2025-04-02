Dasha, David Archuleta, & More Join GLAAD's Concert for Love & Acceptance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dasha, David Archuleta, Brooke Eden, Lindsay Ell, and Sam Williams will take the stage for the tenth anniversary of GLAAD's Concert for Love & Acceptance in Nashville. Additional performances and appearances will be announced ahead of the show, set to take place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Category 10—formerly the Wildhorse Saloon.

Founded in 2015, the Concert for Love & Acceptance has become a premier event during the week of CMA Fest dedicated to fostering a more inclusive country music community. Proceeds from the event support Ty Herndon’s Foundation For Love and Acceptance, which focuses on supporting the LGBTQ community alongside support for mental health, addiction, and trauma recovery.

Past events have featured appearances and performances by Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Chris Daughtry, Mickey Guyton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, and many more. Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this highly anticipated celebration.

The Concert For Love & Acceptance is presented in partnership with Music City PrEP Clinic, Rooted Recovery Stories with Patrick Custer | A Podcast By Promises Behavioral Health, and Southern Pride Process, LLC, with additional support from Chris Watson Travel.

