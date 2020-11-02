Bri Fletcher Unveils Official 'Therapy' Music Video

Co-written by Fletcher alongside Wes Strunk and Nate Alan, "Therapy" puts a spin on being a modern day therapist for your friends who are "addicted to the drama".

Emerging vocal powerhouse Bri Fletcher has released the official music video for her track, "Therapy." The video features Fletcher acting as a reluctant therapist for a friend in need which in turn creates turmoil in her own relationship. Fletcher's "Therapy" music video made its broadcast premiere this morning on The Country Network and will continue to air multiple times throughout the week.

Watch the video below!

Tune into The Country Network at the following times to catch "Therapy" this week. You can also stream from https://tcncountry.net/ AND on the TCN APP.

-Monday, November 2 | 3:07pm EST

-Tuesday, November 3 | 8:55am EST

-Tuesday, November 3 | 2:38pm EST

-Wednesday, November 4 | 7:13am EST

-Wednesday, November 4 | 1:49pm EST

-Thursday, November 5 | 4:13pm EST

-Thursday, November 5 | 10:48pm EST

-Friday, November 6 | 12:07pm EST

-Friday, November 6 | 11:00pm EST

Co-written by Fletcher alongside Wes Strunk and Nate Alan, "Therapy" puts a spin on being a modern day therapist for your friends who are "addicted to the drama" and "high on codependency." Listen to "Therapy" on your preferred digital platform HERE.

Fletcher recently released new single "Cause I Love You." The release of the stunning ballad follows her debut single "Believe in Me", which garnered 50,000 streams in its first month while becoming an anthem to those dealing with bullying. She has since released a duet with JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same" and the mid-tempo track, "Therapy" which "perfectly captures the push and pull of a relationship, like an emotionally savage game of tug-of-war" (To The Point Music).

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US, including one last year in her home state of Texas where she experienced severe bullying firsthand as a teen.

Shows View More Nashville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You