Alecia Nugent Kicks Off Two-Week Guest Host Run On COUNTRY FIX Today

Episode 321 premieres today and will air throughout the week.

Beloved stylist Alecia Nugent is set to guest host two, 30-minute episodes of Country Fix. Episode 321 premieres today and will air throughout the week; episode 322 will begin broadcasting next Monday, October 5 and will run through Sunday, October 11. The entertaining concept show airs on multiple television networks (Circle TV, Heartland, The Family Channel, Z Living TV, RightNowTV and STRYK TV ) and reaches over 100 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS.

Alecia's life has been a whirlwind since the release of THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN - her first project in 10 years - dropped via Hillbilly Goddess Music on September 18. Physical copies of the Keith Stegall-produced disc are available on Nugent's website, and digital copies can be purchased via iTunes / Apple Music. The new album has generated a flurry of media interest in the returning star, and recent features include American Songwriter, Country Music People, Country Sway, Everything Nash, The Latest Buzz, Digital Journal, Making A Scene, ParcBench, The Country Note, Music Matters Magazine, Jackalope Magazine, Guitar Girl Magazine, Bluegrass Today, Medium, Las Vegas Tribune, Bluegrass Situation, Take Effect, and more.

Radio, TV and podcast interviews have highlighted Nugent and she has appeared on WSM AM's "Coffee, Country & Cody," Mountain Bluegrass with David Pugh, Circle TV, WSMV's "Today In Nashville," Fastline Fast Track, The 13th Floor, Devon's Bluegrass & American Roots Show, Las Vegas TV, Hillbilly Highway Radio Show, Zeke Buttons Bluegrass & Country Show, and Flashpoint Arts Bluegrass.

"Things have been kind of crazy," admits Alecia. "I just hope everyone who sees Country Fix has as much fun watching as I did hosting. It was great."

Last month Country Fix premiered the companion music video to Nugent's current single, "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore," and fans can view the clip HERE.

Shows View More Nashville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You