World Premiere of HAMLET-911 to Begin Previews This Week at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre
Hamlet-911 brings us into the life of fictional actor Guinness Menzies who has landed his dream role of Hamlet at the Stratford Festival.
Hamlet-911, a brand new play by famed Canadian author Ann-Marie Macdonald, begins previews at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre on Thursday, July 28.
Directed by Alisa Palmer, this world première commissioned by the Stratford Festival is brought to life with set design by Jung-Hye Kim, costume design by Ming Wong, lighting design by Leigh Ann Vardy, composition and sound design by Chris Ross-Ewart and video and projection design by HAUI.
Hamlet-911 brings us into the life of fictional actor Guinness Menzies who has landed his dream role of Hamlet at the Stratford Festival. But just before a matinée performance, he suddenly finds himself in the Underworld, a strange realm as frightening as it is hilarious, where time is seriously out of joint. Has he gone mad? Is he dreaming? Has he died? Meanwhile, teenager Jeremy attempts to reach out to Guinness online as he wrestles with his own version of Hamlet's famous life-or-death dilemma.
This production features Mike Shara as Guinness Menzies, Sarah Dodd as Jessica, Andrew Iles as Jeremy, Amelia Sargisson as Sue, Scott Wentworth as Rex, Gordon Patrick White as Yorick and Micah Woods as Danny, with Eva Foote as Jenna and Jacklyn Francis as Rosemary. Also in the cast are Tat Austrie, Emily Birrell, Quinlan Bolton, Brooke Browne, Dhanish Kumar Chinniah, Richard Comeau, Samantha Guzzo, Micah Kalap, Caitlin Kelly, Wahsonti:io Kirby, Qianna MacGilchrist, Beatrice McBoyle, Chris Mejaki, Abby Renner, Antonette Rudder and Lucas Way.
"Our play lives in a world where, to quote Shakespeare, 'the truth will out.' By hook or by crook, by rope or by joke," says Palmer. "And, the truth makes demands; it calls upon us to give - often without being thanked or recognized. The truth challenges us to grow up enough to care about those who come after us."
This production is dedicated to the memory of actor and civil rights activist Shirley Douglas, a member of The Acting Company in 1989 and 1990.
Hamlet-911 has its opening on August 25 and runs until October 2. For tickets and information visit www.stratfordfestival.ca or call 1.800.567.1600.
The 2022 season runs until October 30, featuring Hamlet, Chicago, The Miser, Little Women, Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911 and 1939.
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Tat Austrie Usher, Server, Chorus
Emily Birrell Teenage Soul
Quinlan Bolton Teenage Soul
Brooke Browne Teenage Soul
Dhanish Kumar Chinniah Student, Chorus
Richard Comeau Usher, Chorus
Sarah Dodd Jessica, Siri
Eva Foote Jenna
Jacklyn Francis Rosemary
Samantha Guzzo Teenage Soul
Andrew Iles Jeremy
Micah Kalap Teenage Soul
Caitlin Kelly Student, Chorus
Wahsonti:io Kirby Becky, Usher, Chorus
Qianna MacGilchrist Marlene, Student, Chorus
Beatrice McBoyle Teenage Soul
Chris Mejaki Usher, Doctor, Chorus
Abby Renner Teenage Soul
Antonette Rudder Student, Chorus
Amelia Sargisson Sue
Mike Shara Guinness Menzies
Lucas Way Teenage Soul
Scott Wentworth Rex Menzies
Gordon Patrick White Yorick, Usher 1
Micah Woods Danny
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Playwright Ann-Marie Macdonald
Based on an idea developed by Alisa Palmer, Vita Brevis Arts
Director Alisa Palmer
Set Designer Jung-Hye Kim
Costume Designer Ming Wong
Lighting Designer Leigh Ann Vardy
Composer, Sound Designer Chris Ross-Ewart
Video and Projection Designer HAUI
Dramaturge Bob White
Movement Director Matjash Mrozewski
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Indigenous Consultant Elizabeth Stevens
Assistant Director, Choral Instructor Rebecca Cuddy
Assistant Set Designer Patricia Reilly
Assistant Costume Designer Valerie Cameron
Assistant Lighting Designer Hannah Kirby
Assistant Sound Designer Olivia Wheeler
Assistant Projection Designer Charlotte Baker
Assistant Fight Director Jennifer Dzialoszynski
Youth Advocate Maggie Blake
Movement Apprentice Chris Mejaki
Dance Captain Antonette Rudder
Fight Captain Gordon Patrick White
Vocal Captain Eva Foote
Stage Manager Kelly Luft
Assistant Stage Manager Suzanne McArthur
Assistant Stage Manager Katerina Sokyrko
Production Assistant Carolyn Bayley
Production Stage Manager Bona Duncan
Production Stage Manager Bruno Gonsalves
Production Stage Manager Cynthia Toushan
Technical Director Eleanor Creelman
Assistant Technical Director Zach Fedora