Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society
Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM
Best Community Theatre Company
Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)
Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)
Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM
Best Ensemble (Community)
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM
Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)
BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Fringe Festival Production
BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO
Best Independent Theatre Company
Contact Theatre
Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)
Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)
Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Musical (Community)
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society
Best Musical (Professional/Independent)
BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre
Best Musical Direction
William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM
Best Original Choreography
Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM
Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)
Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)
Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)
Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)
Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Sam Stein - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE
Best Play (Community)
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre
Best Play (Professional/Independent)
INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE
Best Professional Theatre Company
The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts
Emerging Artist Award
Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!