Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)

Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society

Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)

Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM

Best Community Theatre Company

Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)

Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)

Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM

Best Ensemble (Community)

LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM

Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)

BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Fringe Festival Production

BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO

Best Independent Theatre Company

Contact Theatre

Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)

Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)

Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Musical (Community)

CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society

Best Musical (Professional/Independent)

BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre

Best Musical Direction

William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM

Best Original Choreography

Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM

Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)

Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)

Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)

Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)

Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)

Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)

Sam Stein - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE

Best Play (Community)

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre

Best Play (Professional/Independent)

INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE

Best Professional Theatre Company

The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts

Emerging Artist Award

Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions

