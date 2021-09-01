The Segal Centre Turns Off The Ghost Light With 2021-2022 Theatre Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts announced today their 2021-2022 theatre season which includes three wildly unique, brand-new musicals and the return of two audience favourites.

In the fall, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan McMillan with Johnny Donahoe produced in association with Hudson Village Theatre returns to the stage after winning over audiences during a limited run in the spring. It is followed by the world premiere of Spot On Entertainment™'s SuperDogs: The Musical by Leonard Chase and John Halpin featuring the President's Choice® SuperDogs™.

Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion of internet sensation YidLife Crisis make their Segal season debut in 2022 with Pandemish, a new live theatre show. In February, for Black History Month, the Segal presents a Black Theatre Workshop world premiere of a Hip Hop musical examining police brutality and systemic racism, Black and Blue Matters by Omari Newton. The season concludes in spring 2022 with the English-language premiere of a sexy, 18+, rock cabaret titled One Night in April from Israeli superstar Keren Peles.

"I'm deeply moved and thrilled with this new season and this return to our theatre and our patrons. This is our season to be bold; to challenge ourselves; to do things a little differently; and to have fun. Our team has put their hearts and souls into this comeback and we think audiences will be just as excited as we are. But don't call it a comeback - we never really left!" says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

The Segal Centre is committed to making a visit to the theatre one that can be done confidently and securely. As the world continues to navigate live performing arts productions with COVID still being present, the Segal Centre continues to follow all government and expert health and safety guidelines, including going paperless, socially distanced seating, face coverings, and as of September 1st, the mandated requirement for vaccine passports. Tickets can be purchased worry-free with the knowledge that exchanges or refunds can be made if needed, no questions asked.

For a list of all COVID protocols, please visit: segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus. Patrons can reach out to the Segal Centre by email at covid@segalcentre.org or call us at 514-739-7944 at any time with questions for clarifications.2021-2022

Learn more at segalcentre.org.