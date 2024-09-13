TITANIQUE Comes to Montreal Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC’s must-sea musical comedy is set to slay Canada, the mother country of the O.G. Québecois international sensation, Céline Dion. Titanique will make its Canadian premiere in Céline’s home of Montreal (or 24 km from her hometown of Charlemagne) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts (October 27 to November 24, 2024), followed by an engagement Toronto’s CAA Theatre (December 5, 2024 to January 12, 2025) for Mirvish Productions. This all-Canadian production of the off-Broadway hit of titanic proportions will star an authentique real-life Québec star – Véronique Claveau – as Céline Dion.

Written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, directed by Tye Blue, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, and originally produced by Eva Price with special arrangement by Maximum Entertainment Productions,Titanique had its world premiere at NYC’s Asylum Theatre in June 2022, winning critical raves and becoming an instant audience hit – which necessitated a transfer to off-Broadway’s iconic Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, where its run continues to sell out. The production won three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Best Musical Award, the Dorian Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, and a Las Culturistas Culture Award.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, Off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia and joyful slay-fest.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

An actor, singer and dancer, Véronique Claveau has been hailed as “a true queen of musical theatre" by Radio-Canada. Her breakthrough came in 2004 as a finalist on the reality TV talent show Star Académie. From there she quickly became a popular singer and actor in Québec. She was cast in several TV showsnand became a regular in the Théâtre du Rideau Vert’s end-of-year satirical stage revue, Revue et corrigée, which showcased her excellent comedic skills and superb singing. It was here she first won acclaim for her brilliant imitation of national icon Céline Dion. This led to her starring in the Bye Bye, Quebec’s massively popular televised year-end revue, which made her a star across French-Canada. She starred in French translations of Broadway musicals, notably Hairspray and Annie at Théâtre Saint-Denis.

Joining Ms. Claveau in the cast are Mariah Campos (Stratford’s The Music Man) and Seth Zosky (Winnipeg Jewish Theatre’s Pain to Power) as star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack. Michael Torontow (the Segal’s Lies My Father Told Me) will play Rose’s fiancé Cal while Constant Bernard (CBC Gem/Nickelodeon’s Overlord and the Underwoods) will play Rose’s mother, Ruth, in drag. Mike Melino (Barry Mann in the Segal’s Beautiful last season) will take on the role of Victor Garber and Luigi. Erica Peck (originated the role of Scaramouche in the Canadian premiere production of We Will Rock You) will be the Unsinkable Molly Brown and Christopher Ning (Lola in Kinky Boots) will play the Seaman and the infamous Iceberg (yes, that’s really a role!). As Céline’s Background Vocalists, Andre Anthony (Lead Drifter in Segal’s Beautiful), Queenie (TVA’s Star Académie), and Rose Messenger (Charlottetown’s Anne and Gilbert) will belt their faces off. Kaylee Harwood (toured North America for two years on the 1st & 2nd National Tours of Beautiful), Tess Benger (Carole King in Segal’s Beautiful), and David Comeau (Rock of Ages at the Elgin Theatre), will be on Standby, ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

“Like countless others, I fell head overboard in love with Titanique when I saw it Off-Broadway. I knew we had to heed the call to bring this scintillating tribute to our beloved Céline Dion to her home so Montreal and all of Quebec could feel the absolute joy and hilarity wash over them just as I did!” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED: Clue: On Stage to end Segal Centre Theatre Season!

The Segal Centre also recently announced its final show of the 2024-2025 theatre season will be Clue: On Stage. The slapstick comedy will play in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from June 8 to June 29, 2025.

Step into a world of mystery and mischief at the Segal Centre in this comedic romp as murder and blackmail unfold over a sinister dinner party at Boddy Manor. Based on the cult classic 1985 film and inspired by the iconic Hasbro board game, this slapstick whodunit keeps you guessing: Was it Miss Scarlet in the library with the rope? Or Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with the knife? Join us for an evening of laughter and intrigue that promises thrilling twists at every turn!

“It’s the story (and game) you know and love, with the magic of live theatre that’ll have the whole family begging for more. If you are looking for a killer… night out, the evidence is clear, it’s: you. In the theatre. With a ticket!” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Tickets for these two hit shows are on sale now at 514-739-7944 or at www.segalcentre.org

