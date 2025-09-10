Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Brings IHSANE to Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, under the artistic direction of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, will take over the Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts from October 1 to 4. Presented by Danse Danse, Ihsane is a luminous work combining dance, song, music and poetry at the crossroads of the Middle East and the West.

Meaning “ kindness ” and “ benevolence ” in Arabic, Ihsane is a stunning initiatory quest featuring some twenty performers, a vocal duo and an instrumental ensemble. Through this piece, Cherkaoui explores his origins, beautifully embodied in both the scenography and the musical compositions. The music, a rich soundscape created by composer Jasser Haj Youssef, envelops the stage in an immersive atmosphere.

At the heart of his inspiration lies the figure of his father, whose exile from Morocco to Flanders deeply nourished the choreographer's artistic approach. Surrounded by talents from throughout the Middle East, Cherkaoui retraces the thread of his family history, reconciling memory and the present. Ihsane has all the charms of an oriental tale, inviting us to travel and invoking the imagination.

With Ihsane, the follow-up to 2022, Vlaemsch, in which he explored his mother's Flemish roots, he creates a new monumental work and a rare experience for Montreal audiences.

A leading figure on the Belgian contemporary scene and founder of Compagnie Eastman, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's debut as a choreographer was in 1999 with Andrew Wale's contemporary musical Anonymous Society. Since then, he has made over 50 full-fledged choreographic pieces and picked up a slew of awards, including two Olivier Awards, three Ballet Tanz awards for Best Choreographer (2008, 2011, 2017) and the Kairos Prize (2009) for his artistic vision and his quest for intercultural dialogue.

Starting from the season 2022-2023, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui will direct the Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève. He is also an associate artist at Sadler's Wells (London) and Théâtre National de Bretagne (Rennes).