ShazamFest Presents: A Series Of Online Performances From July 25 To September 5

During the COVID-affected summer, live happenings have been in pretty short supply BUT behind the scenes, the organizers at Shazam-Quebec's quirkiest outdoor showcase of music and performing arts-have been hard at work to offer culture-thirsty crowds a twist on their beloved summer gathering (...safely, with thoroughly-washed hands, and at the requisite social distances of course!!)



While a number of organizations have gone online with digital editions, Shazam opens its country carnival gates to 50 fans at a time onsite at their main stage from July 25 to September 5. The series features 10 live acts over 6 uniquely-themed weekly performances, simultaneously streamed online in partnership with Musique Indépendante QC at musiqueindependante.com/miqxc.

"As part of our longstanding community-building efforts in the region, we're pleased to continue to support local artists who have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. We're lucky enough during these tough times to be able to offer them a platform to perform and to offer the public a more than ever one-of-a-kind experience this year," stated Ziv Przytyk, Shazam's Founder/Director.

PROGRAM



July 25 | Knockdown the Lockdown!

• Daniel Cowman presents "Too Much Medicine"

• DéKorà



August 8 | Folk Focus

• Brett Nelson

• Nikolai Kush



August 15 | Psych-Rock Spectacular

• Hoodooed



August 22 | Burlesque & Basslines

• Les Burlesqueries de Miss Eva

• Charley Cliff Trio



August 29 | Brass Euphoria

• Ze Radcliffe Fanfare



September 5 | Rockabilly Soul Series Finale

• Bloodshot Bill

• Perfect Strangers



**Gates open at 6 p.m. EDT / Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT**

The newly socially-distanced setup at the Shazam main stage - with allocated safe dancing spaces!

In collaboration with the Estrie Public Health Department, all the necessary safety measures have been put in place including assigned socially-distanced seating & dance spots, traffic corridors, hand-sanitizing stations, and no food or drink being sold on-site (meaning it's BYOB, folks!) Though tweaked for everyone's safety, this is still Shazam-so expect a micro-dose of your favourite vaudevillian carnival down in

