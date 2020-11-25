Segal Centre Underneath The Lintel Goes Virtual

For its first onstage production since March, the Segal Centre is proud to announce a collaboration with the renowned French-language theatre Théâtre du Nouveau Monde (TNM). Performances of Underneath the Lintel were originally planned for both a live - at reduced capacity and with new health and safety guidelines in place - and live stream audience.

While continued restrictions prevent live audiences, the show will go on as a live webcast from the Sylvan Adams theatre at the Segal Centre into your homes on December 12 and 13, 2020. Just like going to a show in person, patrons choose a unique date and time to enjoy the show happening in real-time as they watch, with performances running on a set schedule.

This will be the first co-production between the Segal and TNM and is an example of the important rapprochement happening between the inextricably linked French and English-language theatre communities, both indispensable voices and invaluable partners in Quebec's cultural landscape.

Turning off the Ghost Light

Set in a nearly empty theatre, rented for the night, Underneath the Lintel by Glen Berger and directed by François Girard (The Red Violin) follows a librarian's (Emmanuel Schwartz from TNM's Tartuffe) quest to unravel the mystery behind a book returned 133 years overdue. In show business tradition, the ghost light is left on to stand guard in deserted theatres for safety and superstition. When he arrives on stage, the librarian turns off this light at last, a signal of hope that the theatre will come back to life and the space be filled with stories once more.

Underneath the Lintel was supposed to premiere Off-Broadway in mid-September 2001. The playwright, who also directed and starred in the show, had to delay its presentation by a month as New York recovered from the tragic September 11 attacks. Struck by the parallels between that theatrical hiatus and this much longer one brought about by COVID-19, Director François Girard affirms, "We will not be silent. We will tell our stories despite the pandemic."

"Glen Berger's play is testament to the tenacity of the human spirit and is the perfect welcome back after our long 'intermission'! We would've loved nothing more than have been able to present this work in person and have the community back together. But we are so proud to still bring the exquisite work of this incredible artistic team to you. It deserves to be shared," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org. For more visit: segalcentre.org/en/how-to-watch-online-content.

