Segal Centre Receives Federal And Provincial Support For Renovations

Nearly $6.1 million in federal and provincial funding has been confirmed to undertake these important renovations.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts has announced that they will be completing important renovations and improvements to their spaces including the Sylvan Adams Theatre. Nearly $6.1 million in federal and provincial funding has been confirmed to undertake these important renovations.

A previous phase of the project addressed some pressing repairs, with the majority of the renovations happening in the coming season. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $4,204,438 in the coming phase and previously contributed $233,500 for a total for $4,438,938 in federal support. Up to $1,650,070, including $1,405,800 for the coming phase, will be contributed by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications of Québec (MCCQ). The $6.5 million project's remaining amounts are being contributed by the Segal Centre thanks to the generous support of donors through their capital seat campaign.

The project will bring accessibility and eco-responsible improvements to create a more sustainable and welcoming space to benefit patrons of all abilities, such as fixing the outdoor ramp, adding an elevator to the basement venues, and upgrading the restrooms. The project will also see the first major renovations to the Sylvan Adams Theatre Centre in over 35 years, such as new seating, flooring, and new sound and lighting equipment to elevate this performance venue to offer patrons a more comfortable and enjoyable experience. These changes will not affect the iconic exterior design of the building.

Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, was on site on Tuesday, June 20th to make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

"The Segal Centre in my riding is the heart of the Montreal theatre scene. It provides joy and entertainment to tens of thousands of people every year, offering new and innovative programming on a continual basis.  In order for venues like the Segal Centre to succeed, they need to have an accessible and sound building, and I am so pleased that the Government of Canada will provide additional financing in the amount of $4,204,438 to assist the Segal Centre with its renovation project," said Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal.

"For more than 55 years, the Segal Centre has contributed to the vitality of Montreal's English-speaking community by creating, producing, and presenting professional-quality theatre productions," said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. "The funding announced today will help modernize the Segal Centre so that it remains a stimulating, inspiring, and versatile place where people can gather to celebrate and share ideas."

“We wish to thank the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and the Department of Canadian Heritage as well as Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications, and the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications for their generous support towards pivotal renovations to the Segal Centre for Performing Arts.  This funding attests to the significance of the arts and culture within our society.  This renovation project will strengthen the Segal Centre's momentum and contribute to its future as a place where everyone can tell their stories and where theatre is accessible and inclusive for all,” said Sylvi Plante, President of the Board of Directors for the Segal Centre for Performing Arts.

“The Segal Centre has been a premiere theatre destination in Montreal for over a decade and we are grateful for this recognition from the government of our impact in this vital, multicultural community,” said Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre for Performing Arts.

The work will be done in phases from summer 2023 to summer 2024. The Segal Centre will maintain operations throughout its upcoming 2023-2024 theatre season. Changes that may affect parking or access to the building during show times will be communicated so audiences can continue to enjoy world-class theatre and the public can continue to benefit from these wonderful activities.

Driven by a belief in the transformative power of the arts to connect communities, the Segal Centre for Performing Arts is a not-for-profit theatre company with the unique mission to program high quality professional English-language theatre, celebrate and explore Jewish cultural identity, and promote the diversity of voices and perspectives in society at-large via our artists, staff, content, and other programming. The Segal Centre is dedicated to creating, developing, producing, and presenting high quality theatre that is accessible to all. The Segal Centre is a nationally recognized institution with an emphasis on programming original interpretations of popular classic and contemporary works, and invests in new Canadian musicals. Click Here




