Saimaniq Brings Inuit Throat Singing to the Théâtre Outremont

The performance is on October 29th at 8pm.

Oct. 21, 2022  
Oktoecho invites the public to immerse in Inuit culture, with their concert Saimaniq, which means Peace in Inuktitut, at the Théâtre Outremont on October 29th at 8pm.

This concert is an original creation around the katajjaq, Inuit throat singing. It evokes images of desert spaces and transports the listener into a feeling of freedom and infinite space. Polyrhythms from the Emirati deserts, Japanese and Scandinavian flutes and electronic music join throat singing to revisit and pay honor to the beauty and richness of Inuit art.

"The Inuit throat singing imitates nature: sounds of wind, rivers, animal calls. What we share is an old tradition, a sacred art for Inuit," says Lydia Etok, Inuit throat singer and co-artistic director of Oktoecho - Indigenous.

This journey in the company of Lydia Etok and Caroline Novalinga (Inuit throat singing), Hélène Martel (jazz singing and experimental throat singing), Michel Dubeau (flutes), Marc Labranche (cello), Bertil Schulrabe (percussion), Eryk Warren (electronics) and Katia Makdissi-Warren (composition and oud) will definitely appeal to young and old.



