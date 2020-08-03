Quebec's SHAZAMSERIES To Double Public Capacity Following Opening Night Success

During the COVID-affected summer, live happenings have been in pretty short supply BUT behind the scenes, the organizers at Shazam-Quebec's quirkiest outdoor showcase of music and performing arts-have been hard at work to offer culture-thirsty crowds a twist on their beloved summer gathering (...safely, with thoroughly-washed hands, and at the requisite social distances of course!!)



While a number of organizations have gone online with digital editions, Shazam opened its country carnival gates to the main stage on July 25, kicking off a summer series that runs until September 5 featuring 10 live acts over 6 uniquely-themed weekly performances. Shows will be streamed simultaneously online HERE.



With the recent announcement that Quebecers can attend public gatherings in crowds of up to 250, the second instalment of the ShazamSeries 2020 on August 8 will see its live audience doubled to a 100-person capacity (with the potential to increase the numbers to the full 250 allowance later in the run.)

"We're thrilled to offer artists in our community a platform to perform during these tough times and we saw just how meaningful it was at the opening night of ShazamSeries 2020! The crowd thoroughly enjoyed a spectacular couple of shows and our two local acts were beyond ecstatic to be back on stage", exclaimed Ziv Przytyk, Shazam's Founder/Director. "Just as importantly, the safety measures we put into place were fully embraced by everyone in attendance, so we're extra prepped and primed to safely welcome 100 people at the Folk Focus soirée on August 8."

PROGRAM



July 25 | Knockdown the Lockdown!

• Daniel Cowman presents "Too Much Medicine"

• DéKorà



August 8 | Folk Focus

• Brett Nelson

• Nikolai Kush



August 15 | Psych-Rock Spectacular

• Hoodooed



August 22 | Burlesque & Basslines

• Les Burlesqueries de Miss Eva

• Charley Cliff Trio



August 29 | Brass Euphoria

• Ze Radcliffe Fanfare



September 5 | Rockabilly Soul Series Finale

• Bloodshot Bill

• Perfect Strangers



**Gates open at 6 p.m. EDT / Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT**

The newly socially-distanced setup at the Shazam main stage - with allocated safe dancing spaces!

In collaboration with the Estrie Public Health Department, all the necessary safety measures have been put in place including assigned socially-distanced seating & dance spots, traffic corridors, hand-sanitizing stations, and no food or drink being sold on-site (meaning it's BYOB, folks!) Though tweaked for everyone's safety, this is still Shazam-so expect a micro-dose of your favourite vaudevillian carnival down in the valley come rain or shine!



• Livestream all 6 performances for free HERE•

• Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT •

