Opera de Montreal Cancels Two Fall Performances

Opera de Montreal has announced they will postpone the productions of La Traviata and Jenůfa initially scheduled for the fall of 2020.

"Following the release of CNESST guidelines for health standards in the performing arts, we have no choice but to consider productions of large-scale operatic works such as La Traviata and Jenůfa-each involving nearly 200 artists and other professionals-as a insurmountable health risk to the performers, technicians, and staff involved," the company said in a statement.

Given the scale of these productions, they believe it would be impossible to comply with the health regulations now in force, be it on stage, in the orchestra pit, or behind the scenes.

Both operas will be rescheduled during the 2021-22 season.

Read the company's full statement here.

