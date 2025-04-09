OUR LITTLE SECRET Takes Centre Stage at The Segal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts, in association with Russell Citron, will present Our Little Secret: The 23andMe Musical, a bold and heartwarming new production written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, with music by Ryan Peters, and developed with Russell Citron. Directed by the acclaimed Tracey Erin Smith, this original musical promises to be the discovery of the season.

What does a 31-year-old theatre enthusiast do when he discovers his parents aren't exactly who he thought they were? He writes a musical, of course! Inspired by real events, Our Little Secret tells the astonishing true story of Noam Tomaschoff's journey from believing he was an only child to uncovering the existence of over 35 siblings around the world.

Through a masterful mix of comedy, drama, and an eclectic musical score, Tomaschoff takes audiences on a deeply personal yet universally relatable ride. From the shocking revelation to the emotional highs and lows of newfound family connections, Our Little Secret is a touching exploration of identity, belonging, and the meaning of family.

With a sharp, witty book, dynamic musical numbers, and Tomaschoff's charismatic storytelling, Our Little Secret is poised to be an unforgettable theatrical event. Audiences will laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a newfound appreciation for the ties that bind us together.

“Noam Tomaschoff offers us a gift by sharing his incredible true story in this timely show. Everyone will be swept away by this fascinating tale as we continue our commitment to developing and producing new Canadian musicals,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Our Little Secret: The 23andMe Musical has garnered significant acclaim since its debut at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it earned both the Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe Awards during its sold-out run. Following this success, the production received seven five-star reviews at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The musical will mark its Main Stage Premiere at the Segal Centre this May. "This is a dream come true for the three of us," says Citron. "Ryan, Russell, and I are best friends who wrote our first musical together in high school," adds Tomaschoff. "Now, collaborating on this special musical and working with the exceptional team at Segal Centre – we couldn't be more excited."

Comments