Montreal Theatre Company, Contact Theatre to Present BONNIE AND CLYDE

BONNIE AND CLYDE: A NEW MUSICAL, will launch in Montreal by emerging musical theatre company, Contact Theatre. The show will be staged at Mainline Theatre from April 25 - 28, 2019. The venue will host an intimate audience for one weekend only to witness a passionate adventure.

Camille Cormier Morasse and Joel Bernstein portray outlaws Bonnie and Clyde for the first time on the English Montreal stage. Their talent and chemistry is undeniable. "Playing the famous ravishing redhead is more than exciting for me. Because we are portraying real people, we get to really explore the depths of their backgrounds while building our own unique versions." Cormier Morasse said. This show explores the true story of two impassioned revolutionaries who ultimately choose their commitment to each other over everything else.

"The goal is to create a world of mobility versus stagnance. The characters have a strong desire to move forward, to accomplish something great, but they're trapped in a historical moment where that is next to impossible." Artistic director and choreographer Debora Friedmann said. "We don't glorify the life of crime the heroes chose, we humanize them and create empathy for our infamous couple."

Contact Theatre is a new musical company that tackles provocative shows with intense subject matter. The group was founded by prominent talents in the Montreal theatre scene, Ally Brumer and Debora Friedmann. They are recognised for their teamwork on The Addams Family Musical by the West Island Theatre Association, nominated for Best Musical in the 2018 Montréal English Theatre Awards. Following their success in the West Island, the team brought their talents into the city to harvest their own theatre community.

BONNIE AND CLYDE: A NEW MUSICAL runs April 25-28, 2019 at the Mainline Theatre, 3997 boul. St-Laurent, Montreal. Performances on April 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30PM, April 27 at 2PM and April 28 at 6:30PM. Tickets are available NOW at www.mainlinetheatre.ca For more information, please visit www.fb.com/contacttheatreMTL

Photo Credit: Joshua Faier





