MICKEY & JOE (GOOD. BAD. UGLY. DIRTY.) Begins At Theatre Ouest End In May

Theatre Ouest End (What Rough Beast, The Covenant, Still Got Something to Say, Okay Boomer), in partnership with the Italian-Canadian Community Foundation, brings you the world premiere of Mickey & Joe (Good. Bad. Ugly. Dirty.) by playwright-performer Michaela Di Cesare, directed by internationally acclaimed director and immersive artist Daniele Bartolini.

From Theatre Ouest End (Ann Lambert, Laura Mitchell, Alice Abracen, Ayesha Hasan and Anissah Vanhorn), “We are honoured to present this timely, funny and wonderfully theatrical story that ferociously challenges historical narratives of conquest and annexation, questions unassailable national legacies and is written by one of Montreal's most talented writers.” There will be a post-show discussion moderated by CBC radio host Sabrina Marandola after the May 24 matinee. To enrich the authenticity of the production, some of the dialogue will be in Italian, with English surtitles. At the lavish Mirella and Lino Saputo Theatre from May 17-25.

155 years after the 'unification' of Italy, a forgotten player finds herself trapped in limbo with her sworn enemy. Dirty Mickey, hailing from the dark Southern underbelly of an otherwise glorious country, fought in the resistance. Joe was the golden boy of the Risorgimento (literally, resurrection), forever remembered as a political hero. What happens when Mickey, an outlaw who was silenced, murdered and erased for Joe's benefit, now threatens his legacy? This two-hander is the ultimate Italian standoff.

Mickey & Joe (Good. Bad. Ugly. Dirty) is based on a startling discovery made by playwright Di Cesare a few years ago; she is directly descended from La Brigantessa (bandit) Michelina Di Cesare who opposed Giuseppe Garibaldi's mission to unite Italy. “When I began this project, I couldn't imagine the significance it would have, both in terms of current events and my personal life. The people from a large portion of what we call the South of Italy believed their land was stolen during unification. For them, it was a war of colonization in which their land was annexed. Many of the resistors were deported, imprisoned, or executed—sound familiar? And now I have a daughter who is a Di Cesare too. Through both the play and my baby, Michelina won't be forgotten.” This contemporary spaghetti western challenges our collective memory, or collective amnesia…

To enhance the cultural conversation, the artistic team boasts first, second and third-generation Italian talent. Di Cesare, who holds dual citizenship and whose mother was born in Calabria, is an important voice for her generation of Italo-Montreal theatre makers (8 Ways my Mother was Conceived, In Search of Mrs. Pirandello, Successions). She will be playing the role of Dirty Mickey, “I am excited to give life to this text in the community where I grew up. I'm also scared of failing. Then I think of Michelina Di Cesare. She fought valiantly for 5 years and ultimately, at 26, gave her life for her beliefs. That puts my fears in perspective,” shared Di Cesare.

The director, Daniele Bartolini (Artistic Director of DopoLavoro Teatrale) hails from Florence and is currently living in Toronto. His work has been presented and produced by La Biennale di Venezia, National Arts Centre of Canada, TO Live, Soulpepper, SummerWorks and Canadian Stage. His creation Dante's Inferno: A Fusion of Text, Music and Thought opens at the Stratford Festival in June. For Bartolini, it is a pleasure to direct this smart and cutting-edge play. “Michaela has unearthed a story that reverses the narrative around the Unification of Italy. This play can reach far beyond the Italian community and resonate with people who have a sense of justice or who have experienced historical unfairness”.

Theatre Ouest End will welcome Matteo Cremon, renowned film, television and classical theatre actor playing the role of Joe. Cremon hails from Vicenza, Italy and is making his Canaian debut. “I am very happy to be telling such an important historical and controversial story. It's my first time acting in Canada. In English! Exciting. Challenging. Amazing,” said Cremon.

Davide Chiazzese, Montreal actor-turned-filmmaker, is designing the video projections. Andrea Gozzi, originally from Tuscany and currently in Montreal, is the sound designer. Sabrina Louise Miller (set & costume design) and Cara Rebecca (fight & intimacy coordinator), both identify as one-half third generation Italo-Canadians. Rounding out the team is Ava Bishop, stage manager and Sarah Mansikka, lighting designer. Dramaturgs Ann Lambert and Laura Mitchell are co-artistic directors of Theatre Ouest End.

"The performance was educational, physical, gritty, emotional and above all, entertaining,” said Anna Romano Milne in Italocanadese, regarding the opening excerpt performed at AccentiFest.

Mickey & Joe (Good. Bad. Ugly. Dirty.)

Previews: Sat. May 17 & Sun. May 18 at 8pm

Opening night: Tues. May 20 at 8pm

The show runs: Wed. May 21 to Sat. May 24 at 8pm, matinees Sat. May 24 & Sun. May 25 at 2pm

May 24 matinee: post-show discussion moderated by CBC radio host of Let's Go with Sabrina Marandola

Tickets: $30.75-$45.75 including fees; 514-955-8370 or online

Mirella and Lino Saputo Theatre, 8370 Blvd. Lacordaire H1R 3Y6

