MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! To Tour Canada Next Month

Masters of Illusion Live!, America's largest touring magic show featuring the greatest magicians of our time will tour Canada from November 7 - 16, 2021. This tour stars magicians Jonathan Pendragon, Chipper Lowell and Dan Sperry, EACH of whom has appeared MULTIPLE times on The CW Network's hit television series of the same name.

These modern masters of illusion display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect, and audience members will be baffled by their astounding skills, large-scale illusions, sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, comedy and dangerous escapes.

Master of Illusion Live! is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series Masters of Illusion, which celebrated its 7th Anniversary Season airing on The CW Network in 2021. The stage show, Master of Illusion has been presented live in front of tens of thousands of people across the U.S.A. and around the world. It has been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW Network and in 126 countries around the world. Master of Illusion tours American cities annually, and has had residencies in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Atlantic City.

The 2021 Tour Schedule for Masters of Illusion Live! in Canada is as follows:

Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at the Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC V8W 1P5, Canada

Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 5N6, Canada

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 0B4

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Avenue NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1M4, Canada

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Red Deer Memorial Centre, 4214 58 Street, Red, Deer, AB T4N 2L6, Canada

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at TCU Place, 35 22 Street, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0C8, Canada

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Winspear Centre, 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest and corner of 99 Street and 102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 4X8, Canada

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Burton Cummings Theatre, 364 Smith Street, Winnipeg, MB R3b 2H2, Canada



The tour of Masters of Illusion Live! premiered in September 2011 and is in its 10th season. The tour has played 225 shows in 147 venues, 29 states, 6 countries and 3 continents. Please check with each individual theatre for information about the pandemic protocols. For more information and a complete Fall 2021 Canada tour schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit the official website: www.mastersofillusionlive.com.