LIZZIE The Musical Comes to Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal in May

In the Wings Promotions has announced their next production, LIZZIE, based on the case of Lizzie Borden. LIZZIE features Music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner and Book by Tim Maner.

Directed by Montreal English Theatre Award (META) winner Nadia Verrucci with Musical Direction by META nominee, Ian Baird, LIZZIE runs May 6-13, 2023 at Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal. Tickets are on sale NOW!

In the late summer of 1892, Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Testimonies were muddled, evidence was incomplete, and Lizzie was acquitted. LIZZIE delves into the mysterious mind of Lizzie Borden and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, overwhelming oppression ,and madness. By her side is her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice. Together, the four women create a punk rock score to tell the story of why Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks, and why when she saw what she had done, gave her father 41. LIZZIE is American mythology set to a blistering rock score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.

LIZZIE features an extraordinary cast of established performers, along with some up-and-coming young talent. The cast includes Erin Carter as Lizzie Borden, Courtney Crawford as Alice Russell, Skyler Clark as Bridget Sullivan and META nominee Noelle Hannibal as Emma Borden.

Performances run May 6-13.

Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal

1113 Boul. de Maisonneuve E, Montréal, QC H2L 1Z6

General Admission: $36.50 (including taxes and fees)

Students, Seniors & Union Members (CAEA, ACTRA, UdA, QDF): $30.50 (including taxes and fees)

TRIGGER WARNING: This production contains implications of murder and parental sexual abuse along with strong language. Parental discretion is advised and children under the age of 12 will NOT be permitted in the theatre.

Further information can be found at www.inthewingspromotions.com