Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIZZIE The Musical Comes to Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal in May

Performances run May 6-13.

Mar. 06, 2023  

LIZZIE The Musical Comes to Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal in May

In the Wings Promotions has announced their next production, LIZZIE, based on the case of Lizzie Borden. LIZZIE features Music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner and Book by Tim Maner.

Directed by Montreal English Theatre Award (META) winner Nadia Verrucci with Musical Direction by META nominee, Ian Baird, LIZZIE runs May 6-13, 2023 at Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal. Tickets are on sale NOW!

In the late summer of 1892, Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Testimonies were muddled, evidence was incomplete, and Lizzie was acquitted. LIZZIE delves into the mysterious mind of Lizzie Borden and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, overwhelming oppression ,and madness. By her side is her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice. Together, the four women create a punk rock score to tell the story of why Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks, and why when she saw what she had done, gave her father 41. LIZZIE is American mythology set to a blistering rock score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.

LIZZIE features an extraordinary cast of established performers, along with some up-and-coming young talent. The cast includes Erin Carter as Lizzie Borden, Courtney Crawford as Alice Russell, Skyler Clark as Bridget Sullivan and META nominee Noelle Hannibal as Emma Borden.

Performances run May 6-13.

Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal
1113 Boul. de Maisonneuve E, Montréal, QC H2L 1Z6

General Admission: $36.50 (including taxes and fees)
Students, Seniors & Union Members (CAEA, ACTRA, UdA, QDF): $30.50 (including taxes and fees)

TRIGGER WARNING: This production contains implications of murder and parental sexual abuse along with strong language. Parental discretion is advised and children under the age of 12 will NOT be permitted in the theatre.

Further information can be found at www.inthewingspromotions.com




Photos: First Look at the Canadian Premiere of Sanaz Toossis ENGLISH at the Segal Centre Photo
Photos: First Look at the Canadian Premiere of Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at the Segal Centre
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Canadian Premiere of English by Sanaz Toossi in a co-production with Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company. Winner of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, English will be in the Sylvan Adams Theatre for a limited number of performances from March 19 to April 2, 2023. Check out the production photos here!
Virtual Reality Exhibition New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable Makes World Premi Photo
Virtual Reality Exhibition 'New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable' Makes World Premiere At The Livart Gallery In Montreal,
The virtual reality exhibition New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable makes its world premiere at the Livart Gallery in Montreal, from March 24 to April 30, 2023.
Rahul Varmas COUNTER OFFENCE to be Presented by Teesri Duniya Theatre in March Photo
Rahul Varma's COUNTER OFFENCE to be Presented by Teesri Duniya Theatre in March
Rahul Varma’s Counter Offence captures the pulse of Quebec politics circa 1995. This important show, presented at the Segal Centre from March 15-April 2, is guided by rising director Murdoch Schon.
Black Theatre Workshop Presents OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS & LITTLE BROTHERS At Segal C Photo
Black Theatre Workshop Presents OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS & LITTLE BROTHERS At Segal Centre, February 22–26
Black Theatre Workshop returns with a gripping story. Makambe K Simamba's acclaimed play Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers will make its much-anticipated Montreal premiere, on February 22 until February 26, 2023, at The Segal Centre's Sylvan Adams Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Canadian Premiere of Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at the Segal CentrePhotos: First Look at the Canadian Premiere of Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at the Segal Centre
March 5, 2023

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Canadian Premiere of English by Sanaz Toossi in a co-production with Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company. Winner of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, English will be in the Sylvan Adams Theatre for a limited number of performances from March 19 to April 2, 2023. Check out the production photos here!
Virtual Reality Exhibition 'New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable' Makes World Premiere At The Livart Gallery In Montreal,Virtual Reality Exhibition 'New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable' Makes World Premiere At The Livart Gallery In Montreal,
March 3, 2023

The virtual reality exhibition New Surroundings: Approaching The Untouchable makes its world premiere at the Livart Gallery in Montreal, from March 24 to April 30, 2023.
Rahul Varma's COUNTER OFFENCE to be Presented by Teesri Duniya Theatre in MarchRahul Varma's COUNTER OFFENCE to be Presented by Teesri Duniya Theatre in March
February 20, 2023

Rahul Varma’s Counter Offence captures the pulse of Quebec politics circa 1995. This important show, presented at the Segal Centre from March 15-April 2, is guided by rising director Murdoch Schon.
Black Theatre Workshop Presents OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS & LITTLE BROTHERS At Segal Centre, February 22–26Black Theatre Workshop Presents OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS & LITTLE BROTHERS At Segal Centre, February 22–26
February 17, 2023

Black Theatre Workshop returns with a gripping story. Makambe K Simamba's acclaimed play Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers will make its much-anticipated Montreal premiere, on February 22 until February 26, 2023, at The Segal Centre's Sylvan Adams Theatre. 
Program Announced For Montreal/New Musics International FestivalProgram Announced For Montreal/New Musics International Festival
February 14, 2023

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) resents the complete program of the Montreal/New Musics international festival (MNM). This 11th edition will take place from February 23 to March 5, 2023, with the theme “Music and Spirituality”.
share