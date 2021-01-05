First Indigenous Artist Residency Announced At Centaur

Centaur Theatre, in collaboration with the Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM), has launched a call for submissions for a year-long Indigenous Artist Residency for those interested in telling stories that reflect the Indigenous heritage of the Island of Montreal and the Province of Quebec. We can provide a commissioning fee and theatrical space for workshopping new material. We can also provide creative support in the form of a paid Indigenous dramaturg for research and development of the theatrical materials and will hold space for any performative outcomes of the residency.

We also hope to support projects that create opportunities for multiple Indigenous artists to participate. "Our goal in creating this residency is to uncover untold Indigenous stories that are part of the fabric of the history of Tio'tia:ke/Montreal and Kanyen'kehà:ka/Quebec. We want to prioritize the voices of Indigenous artists that have a connection to the land and history that our theatre occupies, in an effort to expand our knowledge and appreciation, and include those voices and the incredible wealth of collective knowledge that they embody."

- Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Company

Financial Details Commission (includes time for project R&D) - $10,000

Travel - $2,000

Dramaturgical Support - $2,500

Collaborating Artists - 8,000

Production support - $10,000

Outreach activities - $1,500

Interested parties should submit a detailed description of their project, including a timeline for the residency and an indication of who the other Indigenous artists that they would like to work with might be. They can submit in writing or by video or both. All video material should be provided in a manner that allows it to be viewed by the jury without having to download large files. They must also submit a current CV.