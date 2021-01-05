First Indigenous Artist Residency Announced At Centaur
Centaur Theatre, in collaboration with the Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM), has launched a call for submissions for a year-long Indigenous Artist Residency for those interested in telling stories that reflect the Indigenous heritage of the Island of Montreal and the Province of Quebec. We can provide a commissioning fee and theatrical space for workshopping new material. We can also provide creative support in the form of a paid Indigenous dramaturg for research and development of the theatrical materials and will hold space for any performative outcomes of the residency.
We also hope to support projects that create opportunities for multiple Indigenous artists to participate. "Our goal in creating this residency is to uncover untold Indigenous stories that are part of the fabric of the history of Tio'tia:ke/Montreal and Kanyen'kehà:ka/Quebec. We want to prioritize the voices of Indigenous artists that have a connection to the land and history that our theatre occupies, in an effort to expand our knowledge and appreciation, and include those voices and the incredible wealth of collective knowledge that they embody."
- Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Company
Financial Details Commission (includes time for project R&D) - $10,000
Travel - $2,000
Dramaturgical Support - $2,500
Collaborating Artists - 8,000
Production support - $10,000
Outreach activities - $1,500