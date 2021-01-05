Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Indigenous Artist Residency Announced At Centaur

Jan. 5, 2021  

Centaur Theatre, in collaboration with the Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM), has launched a call for submissions for a year-long Indigenous Artist Residency for those interested in telling stories that reflect the Indigenous heritage of the Island of Montreal and the Province of Quebec. We can provide a commissioning fee and theatrical space for workshopping new material. We can also provide creative support in the form of a paid Indigenous dramaturg for research and development of the theatrical materials and will hold space for any performative outcomes of the residency.

We also hope to support projects that create opportunities for multiple Indigenous artists to participate. "Our goal in creating this residency is to uncover untold Indigenous stories that are part of the fabric of the history of Tio'tia:ke/Montreal and Kanyen'kehà:ka/Quebec. We want to prioritize the voices of Indigenous artists that have a connection to the land and history that our theatre occupies, in an effort to expand our knowledge and appreciation, and include those voices and the incredible wealth of collective knowledge that they embody."

- Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Company

Financial Details Commission (includes time for project R&D) - $10,000
Travel - $2,000
Dramaturgical Support - $2,500
Collaborating Artists - 8,000
Production support - $10,000
Outreach activities - $1,500

Interested parties should submit a detailed description of their project, including a timeline for the residency and an indication of who the other Indigenous artists that they would like to work with might be. They can submit in writing or by video or both. All video material should be provided in a manner that allows it to be viewed by the jury without having to download large files. They must also submit a current CV.

Applications will be assessed by a three-person jury that includes two Indigenous theatre artists and the Artistic Director of Centaur Theatre. The jury will invite artists who progress to the second round of evaluations to join us for an interview either in person or by Zoom. All artists who make a submission will be informed of the decision of the jury by February 15, 2021. Submission Deadline - January 31, 2021 Submissions can be sent to: submissions@centaurtheatre.com or by mail to: Centaur Theatre Company, 453 rue St. François-Xavier, Montreal Quebec.


