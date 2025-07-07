FILMharmonique Orchestra Will Perform Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Under the direction of Francis Choinière, the FILMharmonique Orchestra invites audiences to a spectacular cinematic and musical experience with Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga Concert Experience, presented at Place des Arts' Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at 7:30 p.m. on August 15 and 16, 2025.

This one-of-a-kind concert offers a journey through all 23 films that make up Marvel Studios' iconic saga. From the origins of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor to the epic Avengers storyline and the arrival of heroes like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, each legendary moment will be brought to life on the big screen, accompanied by a live symphony orchestra.

The soundtrack, a true emotional cornerstone of the Marvel Universe, highlights the music of legendary composers such as Alan Silvestri, Michael Giacchino, Ludwig Göransson, Danny Elfman, Christophe Beck, Ramin Djawadi, and many others. The show will also feature iconic songs like “Back in Black” by AC/DC, “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede, and “Star Spangled Man” by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be immersed in a moment of pure delight, where visuals, music, and emotion come together to celebrate one of the most influential sagas in modern cinema. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Marvel Universe, this is the perfect opportunity to rediscover its most iconic moments – powered by the full force of a symphony orchestra.