Danse Danse Cancels NELKEN By Pina Bausch

Danse Danse has been forced to cancel the much-anticipated performances of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch's masterpiece, Nelken (September 30 to October 3, 2020).

Scheduled to open Danse Danse's 23rda??season, Nelken was to have been presented for four evenings at Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts, marking the return of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pinaa??Bausch to Montreal after the huge success of Vollmond in 2014. With Nelken, a landmark work in the history of the 20th-century stage, Pinaa??Bausch's company was all set to dazzle audiences here with a huge field of pink carnations and the virtuosity of dancers from different generations of the company. Nearly 6,000 people had already bought tickets, and the show was almost sold out.

"We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the fall visit of the renowned German company. International companies' programming is planned years in advance and is almost always part of national or Northa??American tours, which involve complex and costly logistics.

The financial risks of a last-minute cancellation being enormous for both Danse Danse and the visiting company, we simply couldn't wait any longer for public health guidelines.

However, we're already negotiating later dates, and we can promise you that you will see this leading dance company back in Montreal again soon." -Pierre Des Marais and Caroline Ohrt, artistic co-directors, Danse Danse

"Apart from the obvious financial consequences for our company, we are extremely sad not to be able to dance in your theatre and meet your audience. We were all very excited about returning to Canada, and we sincerely hope that we can find a solution that will allow us to join you as soon as possible!" -Roger Christmann, General Manager, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch

Those who have purchased tickets for Nelken will receive all the information they need to donate the value of their ticket(s) or request a refund. By choosing to waive the refund, ticket holders can help limit the impact of the situation on Danse Danse's mission and activities, a gesture which is especially appreciated in these difficult times when the cultural sector is extremely vulnerable.

