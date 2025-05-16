CLUE: ON STAGE Comes To Segal Centre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present Clue: On Stage, the side-splitting stage adaptation of the cult classic film and board game. This madcap mystery, directed by Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin, runs from June 8 to 29, 2025 in the Sylvan Adams Theatre.

When six guests are invited to a mysterious mansion, dinner quickly turns deadly. A butler, a maid, and a revolving door of suspects and identities make for a fast-paced farce full of blackmail, betrayal, and belly laughs. With over-the-top characters, slapstick comedy, and a healthy dose of absurdity, Clue: On Stage is a gleefully murderous romp. Based on the cult classic 1985 film and inspired by the iconic Hasbro board game, this slapstick whodunit keeps you guessing.

“It's the story (and game) you know and love, with the magic of live theatre that'll have the whole family begging for more. I can even solve the first mystery for you! The only thing missing to make this a perfect evening out is: You. In the theatre. With a ticket,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Bringing the beloved characters to life is a cast of celebrated Canadian talent: Kyle Gatehouse stars as the mysterious butler Wadsworth. Gatehouse returns to the Segal after standout performances in Sherlock Holmes and SideMart Theatrical Grocery's Haunted Hillbilly. Tamara Brown plays the regal and suspicious Mrs. Peacock, following her acclaimed turn in Inherit the Wind at the Segal. Matthew Gagnon takes on the neurotic Mr. Green, after appearances in Small Mouth Sounds and What's in a Name? at the Segal. Marcel Jeannin is the bumbling Colonel Mustard, a Segal crowd-favourite known for Noises Off, The Secret Annex, and The Diary of Anne Frank. Alain Goulem brings his sharp wit to Professor Plum, having appeared at the Segal in Once and The Graduate. Felicia Shulman plays the seductive and sharp-tongued Ms. Scarlet. Shulman is a Segal darling from Prayer for the French Republic, Indecent, and Funny Girl. Nicole Wilson takes on the dry and deadly Mrs. White. Wilson is a multi-disciplinary artist and co-founder of Good Old Neon theatre company. Alexandra Petrachuk makes her Segal debut as the flirtatious Yvette, bringing experience from On the Basis of Sex (Netflix) and The Recruit (Netflix). Cara Rebecca hilariously tackles the Cook, after most recently serving as the Fight & Intimacy Director for POTUS and starring in Indecent at the Segal. Davide Chiazzese rounds out the cast as the ill-fated Mr. Boddy, following his award-winning performance in Centaur's Hosanna and the movie X-Men: Apocalypse.

The production is helmed by Lisa Rubin, now celebrating 10 years as Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre. The set is designed by Brian Dudkiewicz (Prayer for the French Republic, Bad Jews, Indecent), with costumes by Louise Bourret (POTUS, Fifteen Dogs, and Josephine: A Musical Cabaret). Lighting is by Sonoyo Nishikawa, recently awarded the 2024 Siminovitch Prize, with support from assistant lighting designer and programmer Julie Laroche (POTUS). Troy Slocum (Children of God) provides sound design, with Zach Counsil (Prom Queen) as Associate Director and Armorer, and Robert Montcalm (Fifteen Dogs, Bad Jews) as Fight Director. Stage management is led by Craig Francis (FRANKENSTEIN: A Living Comic Book and the BOOM series), with Annalise Peterson-Perry (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Raveena Ambani (Titanique, POTUS, and Prayer for the French Republic), supporting as Assistant and Apprentice Stage Managers, respectively.

Tickets are on sale now at 514-739-7944 or at www.segalcentre.org.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!