Black Theatre Workshop Artistic Director Steps Down

Black Theatre Workshop announces that after ten years as Artistic Director of BTW, Quincy Armorer will be stepping down. Leaving behind an impressive footprint, Mr. Armorer will be setting his sights on new artistic and educational projects.



"Being a part of Black Theatre Workshop has been a dream come true for me. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work and play with the hundreds of artists who have shared their talents with the company for the past decade. It's been an inspiring, rewarding and fulfilling journey these past 10 years, and it's simply time now for me to move on. I am honoured to have played such a significant role in helping build BTW to what it is today, and I look forward to sitting in the BTW audience - with a huge smile on my face - excited to celebrate the next chapter of a company that will always be very special to me," stated Quincy Armorer.



As a performer, Mr. Armorer has been part of the BTW family since his youth. His debut with BTW was in 1999 in the school-tour of New Canadian Kid by Dennis Foon. Throughout his distinguished career, he always found time to return to his roots and has performed to great acclaim in several BTW productions. This made him an obvious choice to be named Artistic Director in 2011, making him the 13th Artistic Director in BTW's 50-year history.



As Artistic Director, Mr. Armorer has expanded on the success of Black Theatre Workshop's significant presence in Canadian theatre, bringing such noted and celebrated productions to Montreal and national stages as the award winning The Adventures of a Black Girl in Search of God by Djanet Sears, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, and the premierE of the French language reading of Angélique by Lorena Gale. Mr. Armorer continued BTW's long tradition of nurturing creators from within the African Diaspora to the Canadian theatre landscape such as Omari Newton, as well as finding and developing new and inspiring voices such as Christine Rodriguez.



In 2020, as many theatre companies struggled with the impact of COVID-19 on live theatre, Mr. Armorer was committed to ensuring that even during this time of uncertainty, BTW's landmark 50th anniversary was the special event it deserved.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Quincy for his dedication and commitment to the growth and success of Black Theatre Workshop. We wish him well and success in his future endeavours," expressed Tyrone Benskin, President of the Board of Directors.



Black Theatre Workshop is a Montreal-based groundbreaking theatre company committed to showcasing and fostering Black Canadian artists and creators, inspiring dialogue and broadening understanding across the country.