WYO Theater To Welcome JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. In June

WYO PLAY and Tandem Productions presents its “master-peach,” a production of Roald Dahl's “James and the Giant Peach JR.” June 12-15 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, “James and the Giant Peach JR.” is a fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit. The production features 60 local thespians aged 7 to 15.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek and book by Timothy Allen McDonald, “James and the Giant Peach JR.” is based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl and tells the story of a young, orphaned child who finds a loving family in a most peculiar way.

Sent by his mean, conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, James discovers a magic potion resulting in a tremendous peach occupied by some not-so-normal characters. From the center of the gigantic fruit, James and the unlikely crew launch a journey of enormous proportions. Together they discover while we are all born into a family, we go on to create a family of our own.

Don't miss this “fruitful” adventure at the WYO Theater June 12–15.

