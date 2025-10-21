WYO Partners Will Host Día de los Muertos Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remember and honor deceased loved ones during this year’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) community celebration Saturday, Nov. 1, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

On this holiday, the WYO, Downtown Sheridan Association, Little Goose Enrichment and Sheridan County Public Library System will partner to host a family-friendly communitywide celebration.

The day will kick off with a 2 p.m. free showing of the movie “Book of Life,” a 2014 animated film (Rated PG) that tells the story of a bullfighter who embarks on an afterlife adventure to fulfill the expectations of his family and friends on the Day of the Dead.

Following the movie, at 3:30 p.m., children’s activities will take place in the Mars Theater with Little Goose Enrichment and Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

At 4:30 p.m., outdoor festivities will include local face painters, Kathryn Stevens, Papa Binos and DJ Mario Montaño.

To wrap up the evening, the WYO will host Grammy-Winning Villalobos Brothers, one of today's leading contemporary Mexican ensembles. These classically trained violinists blend son jarocho, jazz, rock and classical traditions to create an electrifying and deeply moving sound. With virtuosic musicianship and heartfelt cultural storytelling, the Villalobos Brothers transform the stage into a joyful, multigenerational celebration of life, memory, and music.

While the rest of the day’s activities are free and open to the public, the 7 p.m. show from the Villalobos Brothers cost $30 per person, $26 for seniors and military members and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online, or by phone at 307-672-9084.

